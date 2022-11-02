With the Marriott Bonvoy American Express Credit Card, Members can enjoy a host of exclusive benefits, offers and experiences across a portfolio of over 8,100 hotels and resorts, as well as home rentals globally

Riyadh: American Express Saudi Arabia and Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International, today announced the launch of the Marriott Bonvoy American Express Credit Card; the first credit card to offer lodging rewards in Saudi Arabia. The new Card issued by American Express Saudi Arabia allows Cardmembers the chance to earn Marriott Bonvoy points on their daily spend while giving them access to exclusive benefits, offers and experiences across Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands and over 8,100 hotels and resorts, as well as more than 65,000 premium home rentals on Homes & Villas by Marriott International, in some of the most memorable destinations in the world.

In addition, Cardmembers will enjoy greater access to perks provided to members of Marriott Bonvoy including an exclusive 20% discount on food and beverage options at participating Marriott properties in the Kingdom until October 31, 2023.

The Marriott Bonvoy American Express Credit Card is a US dollar card that provides a 0% foreign exchange fee when spending in Saudi Riyals (SAR). Cardmembers can earn 5 Marriott Bonvoy points for every US$1 (or its equivalent in other currencies) spent at participating Marriott Bonvoy properties around the world. Cardmembers can also earn - 3 points for each US$1 spent internationally (excluding US dollar and SAR) and 2 points for every US$1 (or SAR equivalent) transaction within Saudi Arabia.

Cardmembers will automatically be given annual Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status, which gives them additional benefits such as bonus points for stays and Priority Late Checkout. Members will be upgraded to Gold Elite status if they spend US$30,000 within a calendar year. Eligible Cardmembers can also enjoy a limited-time welcome bonus offer of 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points if they spend US$3,000 in the first three months[2].

“The launch of the new Marriott Bonvoy American Express Credit Card aligns with our strategy to provide customers with greater payment choice while meeting their specific needs against a backdrop of continued growth in travel. As the first Card in the Kingdom which provides hospitality rewards, it allows Cardmembers to earn points when making everyday purchases that can be redeemed towards hotel stays at Marriott properties across the world and other experiences. We are always exploring ways in which we can enrich our Cardmembers’ experience and we’re pleased to partner with Marriott Bonvoy to continue to deliver incredible value and service to our Cardmembers, wherever life takes them,” commented Mr. Fahad Bin Mubarak Al Guthami, Chief Executive Officer at American Express Saudi Arabia.

Neal Jones, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International said, “We are thrilled to work with American Express Saudi Arabia to offer Marriott Bonvoy members more ways to earn Marriott Bonvoy points at our hotels in the Kingdom and across our portfolio of hotels, resorts and home rentals globally. Not only is this an expansion of our existing relationship with American Express, but it is also a reflection of our hyper-local strategy that focuses on delivering extra value to our members in the Kingdom. We are excited for new Cardmembers in the Kingdom to use their card to earn points and experience our extraordinary properties and homes around the world, as well as access some incredible money-can’t-buy experiences through Marriott Bonvoy Moments.”

The Marriott Bonvoy American Express Credit Card is tailored to meet the needs of Cardmembers in Saudi Arabia and bolster their loyalty status with Marriott Bonvoy, opening a world of experiences. Those looking to travel within the Kingdom can experience Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio in the country which features more than 30 properties across world-renowned brands such as The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, Sheraton, Marriott Hotels and Aloft Hotels.

Other Marriott Bonvoy American Express Credit Card benefits include a US $100 Property Credit[3], which can be used on eligible purchases during a two-night minimum stay at participating luxury hotels worldwide across The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis brands, an annual free night stay at Marriott Bonvoy hotels[4], airport lounge access, and travel insurance with Card usage from American Express[5]. Cardmembers are also able to transfer points to over 40 major airline frequent flyer programs. All Marriott Bonvoy American Express Cardmembers have access to a 15 Elite Night Credit each calendar year[6].

Customers can learn more about the Marriott Bonvoy American Express Credit Card’s key features, by visiting the Marriott Bonvoy American Express product page, and can apply directly here.

About American Express Saudi Arabia

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

American Express Saudi Arabia is a closed joint stock company, equally owned by Amex (Middle East) BSC and the Saudi Investment Bank. The Company is regulated by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) as a Finance Company. The company owns and operates the American Express Card and merchant business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Even though American Express products have been available to customers, merchants, and corporations in Saudi Arabia for over 20 years, the formation of American Express Saudi Arabia in 1999 represented a major milestone for the development of the American Express Brand in the Kingdom. Combining the resources and expertise of American Express with The Saudi Investment Bank has contributed to developing and expanding the services offered to American Express Cardmembers and merchants in the Kingdom.

The company offers wide range of products and services, including:

Credit Cards (Blue, Gold and Platinum)

Charge Cards (Green, Gold and Platinum)

Cobranded Cards (Alfursan and Marriot Bonvoy Credit Cards)

Corporate Payment Solutions (Corporate Cards, Business Cards, vPayment and Corporate Travel Accounts)

For more information, please visit the American Express Saudi Arabia website at: https://www.americanexpress.com.sa

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

