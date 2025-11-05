Amazon.eg customers can enjoy great discounts up to 60% on Fashion, up to 40% on Personal Care Appliances, up to 45% on Everyday Essentials, and up to 30% on Electronics

Additional saving opportunities available through leading banks and digital wallets including CIB, Banque Misr, National Bank of Egypt, Vodafone, and more – plus 0% interest installment plans with no fees or down payments through Valu, CIB, Banque Misr, Credit Agricole, NBK, and FABMISR

Amazon Prime members enjoy exclusive 24-hour early access to all deals starting November 7, exclusive extra discounts, instant bank discounts, and free, fast delivery on eligible items

Cairo, Egypt: Today, Amazon.eg announced its 11.11 sale event, running from November 7 to 12, featuring hundreds of thousands of deals across 30 product categories to help customers create priceless moments with their loved ones. Customers can shop deals across Electronics, Fashion, Beauty, Home and Kitchen Appliances, plus Everyday Essentials from both local and international brands – including new additions to Amazon.eg this year such as Duravit, FORBED, Karaca, Al Masreya, Valvoline, Motorola, OPPO, Belkin, Marshall, Danny Home, and Iron Mist. Amazon Prime members enjoy exclusive 24-hour early access to all deals starting November 7, plus extra savings, instant bank discounts, and free, fast delivery on eligible items.

During the six-day event, customers will enjoy exceptional savings, including up to 30% off on Electronics, up to 60% off on Fashion, up to 40% off on Personal Care Appliances, and up to 45% off on Everyday Essentials, across top brands including Samsung, HP, Anker, Black+Decker, Nespresso, Carina, Adidas, LC Waikiki, Juhayna, Luna, Lego, Tefal, and Bosch.

Expanded Payment Solutions

Amazon.eg also has expanded its payment solutions to include both existing and new financial collaborations, providing customers with even more ways to save:

Banque Misr : 10% off up to EGP 150 on all credit cards

: 10% off up to EGP 150 on all credit cards National Bank of Egypt (Visa) : 10% off up to EGP 250 on Visa Platinum and up to EGP 500 on Visa Signature/Infinite cards.

: 10% off up to EGP 250 on Visa Platinum and up to EGP 500 on Visa Signature/Infinite cards. Alex Bank (Mastercard): 15% off up to EGP 1,000 on all Mastercard credit cards

15% off up to EGP 1,000 on all Mastercard credit cards QNB : 10% off up to EGP 200

: 10% off up to EGP 200 ADIB : 10% off up to EGP 250 on ADIB Egypt covered cards

: 10% off up to EGP 250 on ADIB Egypt covered cards My Fawry Yellow Card users: 10% off up to EGP 150

users: 10% off up to EGP 150 BeBasata : 10% off up to EGP 200

: 10% off up to EGP 200 Vodafone: 10% off up to EGP 100 when you pay with Vodafone Cash online card

10% off up to EGP 100 when you pay with Vodafone Cash online card Money Fellows: 10% off up to EGP 300

0% Interest Installment Plans:

CIB. Banque Misr, and Credit Agricole : 0% interest no fees, no down payment on 6-month plan on all credit cards

: 0% interest no fees, no down payment on 6-month plan on all credit cards National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FABMisr) : 0% interest, no fees, no down payment on 12-month plan for all credit cards

: 0% interest, no fees, no down payment on 12-month plan for all credit cards Valu: Buy-now, pay-later with 0% interest, no fees, and no down payment—up to 6 months during the sale

More Saving Opportunities with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime members will enjoy exclusive savings and offers during the 11.11 sale, including tailored deals and 24-hour early access. Banque Misr Prime customers can enjoy a 10% discount up to EGP 150, with 0% interest installment plans for up to 6 months (excluding Gold and Classic cards). Prime members also gain access to all participating bank offers during early access, maximizing their savings opportunities. As always, Prim members enjoy free and fast delivery on eligible items.

Amazon Bazaar: EGP 200 – A Fun, Trendy, and Affordable New Shopping Experience

Customers can now explore Amazon Bazaar: EGP 200, currently in beta—a new and engaging shopping experience available on the Amazon.eg mobile app and website. This curated, browse-based destination features value-priced products starting from EGP 10, with hundreds of thousands of deals around EGP 200, presented in a vibrant, interactive interface with gamification elements that make shopping more enjoyable. Customers ordering from Amazon Bazaar can unlock bigger savings with every addition to their cart — enjoying a 15% discount on orders above EGP 500 and 25% off when spending over EGP 800, making value shopping even more rewarding. The beta launch of Amazon Bazaar: EGP 200 is currently available to customers who have updated their Amazon.eg mobile app and website.

Omar Elsahy, Amazon Egypt General Manager, said: “This 11.11 sale goes beyond great deals—it is about empowering families to create memorable moments through real value. Whether helping newlyweds furnish their first home, keeping families connected through technology, or making everyday essentials more affordable, we aim to support life’s meaningful experiences. What makes this shopping season special is our reimagined approach to convenience—combining strong deals with AI-powered insights that help us understand customer needs, alongside multiple payment options for every budget. Through Amazon Bazaar and collaborations with fintech players, we are making quality products from both local and international brands more accessible to all.”

Customers can enhance their shopping experience by downloading the Amazon app or visiting www.amazon.eg to browse and shop 11.11 deals. To unlock additional discounts, savings, and free delivery, customers can sign up for Amazon Prime at amazon.eg/prime for EGP 29 per month or EGP 249 per year, or through their mobile carrier (Vodafone and Orange).

Discover some of the exciting 11.11 deals that will help shoppers across Egypt create priceless moments:

Electronics

Save up to 70% on select products from G-Power, Anker, and Trumac

Save up to 40% on select products from Samsung, AMMY, HP, and Phomemo

Save up to 25% on select products from Panasonic and Black & Decker

Fashion

Save up to 70% on select products from Armani Exchange, Lacoste, Carina, Adidas, Puma, Levi’s, DeFacto, LC Waikiki and Under Armour

Save up to 50% on select products from Jack & Jones and Asics

Save up to 30% on select products from Tommy Hilfiger and Boss

Save up to 10% on select products from Mesery

Everyday Essentials

Save up to 55% on select products from Fine, Nespresso, Easy Care, and Glade

Save up to 30% on select products from Vitrac, Larch, and Naturesta

Save up to 20% on select products from Harpic

Home and Kitchen

Save up to 40% on select products from Ariika, Moulinex, and Toshiba

Save up to 32% on select products from Home-X, WinnCheer, and Top Chef

Save up to 25% on select products from Lazord, Tefal, Zinox, Gohar, and Vileda

Beauty and Personal Care

Save up to 50% on select products from Amanda, Favelin, Beauty Beast, and Wetbrush

Save up to 30% on select products from Essence, Bless, Dermatique, CLEO, Bubblz, and Luna

Save up to 10% on select products from SHEGLAM

Baby and Toys

Save up to 35% on select products from Granzia

Save up to 25% on select toys from LEGO

Save up to 15% on select toys from Kidszone and Tictoys

Automotive and Fitness