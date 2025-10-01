KEY TAKEAWAYS:

Ring and Blink debut 4K and 2K cameras with advanced AI features for better home security

All-new Echo lineup introduces Amazon’s four most powerful devices yet, featuring premium audio and stunning new designs

Kindle Scribe gets first-ever color display and AI-powered notebook search capabilities

Amazon’s most affordable 4K streaming stick yet – with enhanced content discovery.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Amazon announced its brightest lineup of devices yet, introducing breakthrough innovations across entertainment, reading, smart home security, and voice assistance that work together to create more intelligent, personalized experiences for customers.

The new collection spans everything from an affordable 4K streaming device to the first-ever color Kindle Scribe, plus security cameras that deliver cinema-quality clarity and Echo devices engineered for the future of AI. Together, these devices represent Amazon’s vision of ambient intelligence—technology that adapts to customers' needs while fading seamlessly into the background.

Streaming gets faster and smarter

Leading the entertainment innovations is the Fire TV Stick 4K Select, delivering exceptional performance without compromise. The device supports all the streaming services customers love most, and will soon support experiences like Xbox Gaming. Powered by Amazon’s new operating system that is purpose-built to be responsive and efficient.

Amazon’s new TV lineup takes the viewing experience further with the 2-Series delivering crisp HD, while the 4-Series offers 4K resolution. Both are 30% faster than previous models thanks to new processors and, for the first time, feature Ambient Experience.

The flagship Omni QLED Series is 40% faster in performance and 60% brighter than before. With OmniSense technology, the TV turns on when you enter the room, displays photos or artwork and powers down when you leave.

New features across the Fire TV lineup focus on solving the universal challenge of finding something to watch. Amazon’s Continue Watching row acts as the personal TV bookmark across the shows customers are currently watching, while the Live Guide organizes channels in one place with personalized recommendations.

Reading and writing reimagined

Kindle Scribe receives its most significant update yet with three new models that are thinner, lighter, and faster than ever before. Packed with innovation, the new lineup includes a new front light system, a new quad-core processor delivering 40% faster page turns and a rebuilt display stack to improve the pen-on-paper feel.

Amazon also introduces the first ever color Scribe – bringing easy-on-the-eyes color with our custom-built Colorsoft display. Unlike tablets with glossy displays, Kindle Scribe Colorsoft usescolor filters and nitride LEDs that don't wash out details and a new rendering engine to enhance the color and ensure writing is fast, fluid, and totally natural.

All new Kindle Scribe models feature redesigned software and tools including a refreshed home screen and productivity enhancements including Google Drive and OneDrive support, AI-powered search and insights that can help you find important information, and the ability to write and highlight in multiple colors.

Home security gets crystal clear

Ring ushers in a new era of home security with its first-ever 4K camera lineup featuring Retinal Vision – Ring’s next-generation imaging technology. This breakthrough combines advanced sensors with AI-powered tuning to capture videos that look closer to what your eyes naturally see.

The 4K line up span from Wired Video Doorbell Pro and Outdoor Camera Pro with up to 10x Enhanced Zoom whilst Spotlight Cam Pro and Floodlight Cam Pro also bring 4K clarity to outdoor spaces with powerful illumination. Ring Retinal 2K is now available on two all-new products— Indoor Cam Plus and Wired Doorbell Plus.

Complementing Ring's premium offerings, Blink unveils its all-new 2K camera and a dual-camera solution delivering a seamless 180-degree panoramic view. The Blink Mini 2K+ delivers superior image quality in a compact, affordable design – featuring 2K resolution and smart features, making advanced security accessible to more consumers.

The standout innovation is Blink Arc, a dual-camera solution that enables the combination of two Blink Mini 2K+ cameras to deliver a seamless 180-degree panoramic view with a Blink Plus Plan subscription. Blink Arc eliminates blind spots and the need to switch between camera feeds, allowing Plus Plan subscribers to see everything at once.

Audio excellence meets smart design

The all-new Echo lineup features four new devices with premium audio and stunning design updates, with custom designed silicon chips and an all-new AI Accelerator. Each of these devices also feature Omnisense sensor fusion, Amazon’s custom sensor platform designed for ambient AI.

Amazon’s new Echo Show devices now feature edge-to-edge glass displays with ultra-thin bezels, maximizing viewable screen area and delivering more vivid colors and sharper picture definition. With improved audio and video experiences across our new displays, Amazon is launching a media control center where customers can seamlessly manage their entertainment in a single spot

The compact Echo Dot Max delivers nearly three times the bass of previous Echo Dot generations, while the new Echo Studio packs premium sound into a design 40% smaller than the original, supporting spatial audio and Dolby Atmos for true surround sound experiences.

The next generation of Echo hardware is built for the future of AI, making them Alexa+ ready once available in the UAE and KSA. Amazon’s new smart speakers announced today feature advanced hardware capabilities to power next-generation experiences.

Connected experiences for modern life

The new device lineup reflects Amazon’s commitment to building technology that works together seamlessly. From Fire TV's universal watchlist that works across streaming services, to Kindle's cloud sync for notes and documents, to security cameras that integrate with Echo devices for voice control, each product is designed to enhance the others.