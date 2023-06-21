The annual 48-hours sale event will offer Prime members on Amazon.ae the chance to save big with deals off products from top brands such as Nespresso, PlayStation, Philips, Swarovski, and other promotional offers at www.amazon.ae/primeday

Everyone can join Prime through a 30-day free trial to access Prime Day and enjoy shopping, entertainment, gaming, and shipping benefits, including unlimited free and fast local and international delivery

UAE — Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is set to return on July 11 & 12 for its fourth edition on Amazon.ae with hundreds of thousands of deals available exclusively for Prime members. Starting at 00:01am (local UAE time) on July 11 at www.amazon.ae/primeday for 48-hours of epic deals, Prime Day will offer Prime members in the UAE great savings during the summer season across over 30 product categories including electronics, gaming, fashion, beauty, grocery, kitchen, home, health, sports, and Amazon Devices.

What to expect during Prime Day

During Prime Day, members will be able to enjoy savings through a wide range of discounts while shopping for products from top local and international brands such as Nespresso, PlayStation, Jabra, Philips, Nutricook, Swarovski, as well as many local small and medium-sized businesses. Prime members will also be able to shop Prime Day deals from Amazon US and UK via the Amazon.ae Global Store with Free International Shipping with no minimum purchase during the sale event. New deals – from fashion to electronics, toys, and home – will go live throughout Prime Day, along with additional discounts available from select banks, allowing Prime members on Amazon.ae to save even more during the 48-hours sale event.

Stefano Martinelli, GCC Retail Director, Amazon, said: “Prime helps you get the most of out of Amazon, combining savings, convenience, and entertainment all in a single membership program. Making life easier every day, Prime is the best way to enjoy all we have to offer, and we look forward to celebrating Prime members in the UAE in exciting ways this year as we show up with exclusive deals for them during Prime Day. This will always be the most compelling time to join Prime, and enjoy the many saving opportunities planned for them during the 48-hours sale event, as well as begin exploring the year-round value delivered through an unparalleled range of exclusive shopping and entertainment membership benefits, for only AED 16/month.”

Customers who are not Prime members yet can easily join in just a few steps, by signing up for a free 30-day trial on amazon.ae/prime to get the most out of Amazon. For a membership fee of only AED 16/month, or an annual fee of AED 140, Prime members can gain access to the hundreds of thousands of deals going live during Prime Day on July 11 & 12, as well as enjoy all the benefits and extra savings included in a Prime membership such as unlimited free and fast local and international delivery options, access to Prime Video, and Prime Gaming.

Thanks to Alexa, Amazon Prime members in the UAE can also ask when the 48-hours sale event is taking place, by simply saying "Alexa, when is Prime Day?” in English or in their preferred Arabic Khaleeji dialect.

Shop and Save Early

Prime members don’t have to wait until Prime Day begins to shop and begin saving. Deals on must-have products across a wide range of categories including electronics, gaming, fashion, beauty, grocery, kitchen, home, health, sports, and Amazon Devices, will start from July 4 on Amazon.ae.

Here is a selection of some of the top deals that will be going live in the days leading up to Prime Day:

Save up to 69% on beauty and personal care appliances from brands including Philips and Waterpik

Save up to 56% on fashion items from brands including Aldo, Anne Klein, Birkenstock, Guess, Timberland, and Puma

Save up to 41% on Amazon Devices including Ring cameras and doorbells, Kindle, and Echo

Save up to 38% on electronics from brands including Jabra, Microsoft, and Lenovo

Save up to 36% on home and kitchen appliances from brands including Black+Decker, Nespresso, Tefal, Roborock, and Siemens

Save up to 20% on video game consoles and gear from brands including PlayStation, Xbox, and Logitech

Prime members on Amazon.ae also enjoy a range of other shopping and entertainment benefits, including:

Free Same-Day and One-Day Delivery – Order today, get items on the very same day, for eligible orders over placed before 12:00pm. Order today, get items tomorrow with free one-day delivery promise on eligible products, with no minimum purchase.

Order today, get items on the very same day, for eligible orders over placed before 12:00pm. Order today, get items tomorrow with free one-day delivery promise on eligible products, with no minimum purchase. Free International Delivery from Amazon US and UK – Save on shipping with free delivery on international orders on Prime eligible products shipped from Amazon US and UK via the Amazon.ae Global Store, with no minimum purchase.

– Save on shipping with free delivery on international orders on Prime eligible products shipped from Amazon US and UK via the Amazon.ae Global Store, with no minimum purchase. Exclusive Shopping Deals – Enjoy access to exclusive deals, sale events including Prime Day and White Friday Sale, early access to seasonal sales, and exclusive discounts on local and international brands throughout the year.

Enjoy access to exclusive deals, sale events including Prime Day and White Friday Sale, early access to seasonal sales, and exclusive discounts on local and international brands throughout the year. Prime Video – Enjoy access to Prime Video, where members can stream or download thousands of award-winning movies and TV series, including Amazon Originals such as Citadel, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power , All or Nothing Manchester City, The Boys, and The Peripheral .

Enjoy access to Prime Video, where members can stream or download thousands of award-winning movies and TV series, including Amazon Originals such as , and . Prime Gaming – Enjoy access to free in-game content for popular games and a growing library of free games from Prime Gaming.

Enjoy access to free in-game content for popular games and a growing library of free games from Prime Gaming. Free Deliveroo Plus – Enjoy free delivery on food orders, with a minimum purchase of AED 80.

– Enjoy free delivery on food orders, with a minimum purchase of AED 80. Discounts on Amazon Home Services – Enjoy 10% off on over 95 on-demand professional services on Amazon Home Services with no discount cap, on unlimited orders, applied directly at checkout.

Ways to Shop

Prime members across the UAE can make their shopping experience even easier by downloading the Amazon App to browse, shop, and ensure they never miss a deal or by shopping directly on the website on https://www.amazon.ae/primeday.

Prime Day Deliveries

Fast, free delivery of Prime Day orders is made possible thanks to Amazon’s operations network in the UAE, which is powered by a combination of innovative technology, optimized transportation services, dedicated employees, and partners, powering Same-Day and One-Day deliveries to customers. The company recently opened a new facility in Dubai South, increasing its storage capacity by 70%, supporting a wider selection of products for customers. With a strong fulfilment network, eight delivery stations and a network of Delivery Service Partners across the UAE, Amazon continues to build and scale this network in the UAE, while focusing on the safety, well-being, and career advancement of the people across the operations network who make it all possible. Prime members in the UAE will also enjoy Free International Shipping from Amazon US and UK via the Amazon.ae Global Store, with no minimum purchase during Prime Day.

