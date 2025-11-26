Dubai, United Arab Emirates: amana, the UAE-born and regulated neobroker, has introduced a new framework of leverage choices designed to match traders’ experience levels, risk appetite, and trading strategies. The launch of the three-tier system Core, Plus, and Max reflects amana’s continued commitment to empowering clients with flexibility in a responsible trading environment.

This latest update comes in response to customer feedback requesting more personalized leverage choices. The new structure allows traders to select the level that best aligns with their style and experience levels from more cautious investors who occasionally trade short-term trends to professional active traders managing larger, and/or more frequent positions and transactions.

“Every trader is unique,” said Muhammad Rasoul, amana’s CEO. “We designed these tiers to give our clients the freedom to choose what fits them best whether that’s steady, lower-leveraged trading with Core, a more aggressive leverage setup balanced approach with Plus, or for professional active traders with Max.”

The Core tier mainly caters to steady traders focused on lower-risk activity who might, however, sometimes engage with leveraged derivative products. Plus offers additional flexibility for confident and experienced traders who want to fine-tune their approach and apply more leverage during certain market conditions while still maintaining a core long-term investment approach. Max, meanwhile, is reserved for seasoned active trading professionals, offering leverage of up to 200x on selected products.

However, amana continues to emphasize that leverage should be used with caution. Even at the lowest level, trading leveraged products carries a significantly higher risk of loss. “The use of any leverage is for experienced traders who understand derivative products, their risks, and both the opportunities and dangers of trying to predict short-term market movements. We have always been clear that when clients try to do this, the vast majority are unsuccessful on those short-term trades,” Rasoul added.

