Alsulaiman IKEA is committed to making additional investments to the product line and grow the affordable home furniture solutions category

Jeddah, KSA: Alsulaiman IKEA, the leading home furniture brand, announces a major investment of 70 million riyals to further reduce the prices of their products, introducing 3000 'New Lower Price’ items during 2024. Alsulaiman IKEA, part of Alsulaiman Group, plans to continue making additional investments in the coming years to provide more affordable home furniture solutions and expand the category.

This move continues IKEA’s long-standing commitment to offering affordable home furnishing solutions, marked by their well-known red tag on discounted products, a practice that has been in place for years in the kingdom catering to a broader audience of customers across the kingdom.

This substantial investment is directed towards ensuring products reach customers at affordable prices without compromising on stringent quality requirements. The 'New Lower Price’ collection which is continually refreshed with more products being added is retailing across all stores in Saudi, as well on the digital commerce platforms including the website and mobile application, aiming to provide cost-effective solutions without compromising on style, comfort, or functionality.



“At IKEA, we are dedicated to creating a better everyday life for the many people,” said Samer Sayegh, Chief Executive Officer of Alsulaiman IKEA. “This investment underscores our commitment to affordability while maintaining the high standards of design and quality that our customers expect. We are delighted with the response to this ‘New Lower Price’ offering and believe it will continue to make a significant difference in the lives of the many people as the kingdom's population continues to grow and prosper.”



The New Lower Price collection embodies IKEA’s core design principles of function, form, quality, sustainability, and low price. Key features of the New Lower Price collection at IKEA include everything from cosy living room essentials to practical and stylish bedroom solutions, efficient kitchen storage, functional office furniture, accessories, and more.



“At IKEA, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to create a beautiful and functional home.” added Samer. “With this new affordable range, we are excited to offer high-quality, stylish furniture that fits every budget. Our goal is to make great design accessible to everyone, everywhere.”



Customers can visit any of the 9 IKEA stores in the Kingdom or explore the new range through an enhanced online shopping experience on the website and mobile application, featuring interactive tools to help visualise how the furniture will look in their homes.