

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Almasar Alshamil Education (the “Company” or including its subsidiaries the “Group”), the leading provider of specialized education in the GCC, today announced its intention to proceed with an initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”) and the listing of its ordinary shares (“Shares”) on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (“Tadawul”).

On 29 September 2025G, the Capital Market Authority (the “CMA”) announced its approval of the Company’s application for registering its share capital, and the Offering of 30,720,400 shares (the “Offer Shares”) representing 30% of the Company’s share capital. The Offering price will be determined at the end of a book building process. Amanat Special Education and Care Holdings Ltd. is the Company’s sole shareholder prior to the IPO (the “Selling Shareholder”). The Offer Shares will be sold by the Selling Shareholder as part of the Offering.

The Offer Shares will be offered for subscription to individual and institutional investors, including investment funds, companies, Qualified Foreign Investors (“QFIs”), Foreign Strategic Investors (“FSIs”), and GCC corporate investors. In addition, other foreign investors who are non-GCC nationals and are not residents of the GCC, as well as non-GCC institutions registered outside the KSA, will be permitted to acquire an economic interest in the shares indirectly by entering into SWAP agreements with capital market institutions authorized by the CMA.

The net proceeds of the Offering (the “Net Offering Proceeds”) will be paid directly to Amanat Special Education and Care Holdings Ltd. being the Selling Shareholder, and the Company will not receive any portion of the Offering proceeds.

COMPANY OVERVIEW AND BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

Almasar Alshamil Education is the leading provider of specialized education in the GCC providing services to the special needs education, care and rehabilitation sectors, and higher education sector through a number of private universities.

The Group’s special needs business is operated in KSA through Human Development Company (“HDC”) and HDC’s subsidiary Human Rehabilitation Company (“HRC”), which together are the largest private provider of Special Needs Education and Care (“SEC”) for children with disabilities. In total, they operate 39 daycare centers, 14 private schools and three clinics with more than 7,950 beneficiaries.

In the higher education sector, the Company operates through Middlesex University Dubai (“MDX Dubai”), which currently has an enrollment of more than 6,400 students across two campuses, and NEMA Holding Company, in which it effectively holds a 35% interest, and which primarily operates in the higher education sector serving over 13,500 students across five campuses.

The special needs education, care and rehabilitation sectors and higher education sector are high-growth and underserved education sectors, benefiting from positive structural trends, underpinned by favorable demographics and closely aligned to national strategies.

The Group’s unique capabilities and unified approach enable it to manage multiple scalable and capex-light businesses within the education sector under a single cohesive strategy that aims to achieve above-market growth rates whilst fostering social inclusivity and contributing to the broader development of human capital in the region.

The Group has a strong financial profile with revenue growing from SAR 181.0 million in 2022G to SAR 437.1 million in 2024G, a CAGR of 55%, with underlying growth significantly outpacing overall sector growth. EBITDA increased to SAR 215.6 million in 2024G, from SAR 96.7 million in 2022G, implying a CAGR of 49%.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman of Almasar Alshamil Education, commented: “Today marks a major milestone in Almasar Alshamil Education’s journey to expand access to high-quality, specialized education across the region. Our intention to list a 30% stake on the Saudi Exchange reflects the growing strength of our business and the strong demand for inclusive and specialized education services across the GCC. As the largest provider of special education needs in Saudi Arabia and a leading operator in higher education in the UAE, this next chapter will enable us to accelerate our contribution to national development in the region whilst continuing to enhance the lives of future generations and positively influence the communities in which we operate. The IPO is also a testament to our confidence in the long-term prospects of Almasar Alshamil Education, enabling us to broaden our impact and continue investing in the development of skilled and future-ready human capital across the region.”

Mr. Majed Al Mutairi, Chief Executive Officer of Almasar Alshamil Education, said: “Supported by the increased demand for high-quality specialist education in the region coupled with strong macroeconomic tailwinds, Almasar Alshamil Education is uniquely positioned to scale our high-impact education providers across Special Education Needs and Care (SEC) and Higher Education. From providing comprehensive education, rehabilitation, and care services through Human Development Company, to operating the region’s leading higher education institutions, such as the first international campus of Middlesex University in Dubai and Abu Dhabi University through NEMA Holding, we have built a portfolio that is strong, mission-led, and scalable. The IPO will enable us to strengthen our capabilities, expand our geographic reach, and continue to make specialized education more accessible for underserved segments, while creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

STRENGTHS AND COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

Almasar Alshamil Education operates as a specialized education group, delivering value through operational excellence, strategic leadership and a strong focus on positive societal impact. As a pioneer in the underserved higher education and SEC sectors, the Group has a unique ability to maximize shareholder returns while achieving positive social outcomes.

The Group’s unique capabilities and unified approach enable it to manage multiple businesses within the education sector under a single cohesive strategy, facilitating streamlined decision-making, centralized oversight and optimal resource allocation. This approach aims to achieve above-market growth rates driven by a focus on quality of outcomes, cost efficiency and the ability to support growth initiatives through knowledge sharing, market experience and access to funding for growth.

The Group is mission-driven, addressing critical education gaps by providing access to quality education services for more than 7,950 beneficiaries with special needs, fostering social inclusivity and contributing to the broader development of human capital in the region.

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Operates in high-growth and underserved education segments benefiting from positive structural trends, underpinned by favorable demographics and closely aligned to national strategies

The GCC is amongst the fastest-growing global education markets, with KSA’s nominal GDP growing at a CAGR of 10.5% and the UAE at 11.3% from 2021G to 2023G. This economic momentum has fuelled strong increases in education expenditure, which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% in KSA and 5.9% in the UAE between 2023G and 2028G.

In higher education, the UAE enrolled 181k students in 2023G and the higher education market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2028G, led by the private sector at 9.6%, which benefits from offering market-relevant, internationally accredited programs and the ability to attract international students. KSA’s higher education sector had 250k students in 2023G and is forecasted to expand through 2028G, with private institutions’ student base expected to grow at 7.1% annually, supported by government reforms, including new policies that allow foreign university branch campuses.

In special education, KSA enrollments grew from 87k students in 2023G and are projected to reach 131k by 2028G, reflecting an 8.6% annual growth rate, driven by greater awareness, reduced stigma, and strong government initiatives that promote inclusivity.

Industry-leading assets with strong brand recognition and market-leading positioning

Almasar Alshamil Education serves c. 28,000 students and beneficiaries in the special education and care and higher education sectors, operating across 39 special education and care centers,14 special education and care schools, three universities (with seven campuses) and three clinics.

In Special Needs Education and Care (SEC), HDC, along with HRC, is the only SEC player of scale in KSA, operating a network of top-rated centers across 8 regions and with around 4,000 daycare beneficiaries as of 2023G, making it the only player with double digit market share amongst private sector providers. In the SEC school sector, the Group enjoys a similar market-leading position amongst private players with around 1,000 students. The number of beneficiaries at HDC subsequently increased to 7,950 as at September 2025G.

In higher education, Middlesex University Dubai holds the largest market share in Dubai’s private higher education sector, representing around 7.4% of all private higher education students in the UAE. As of 31 December 2023G, the university enrolled approximately 4,900 students, of whom 35% were international. Total number of students at MDX has subsequently increased to 6,400 as at September 2025.

Abu Dhabi University is the largest private university by enrollments in the UAE, with an estimated 13.5% market share as of 2023G, which when combined with MDX Dubai and Liwa University, results in an estimated market share of 26.1%, making the Group the largest private higher education sector player in the UAE.

Strong focus on positive societal impact, inclusive education and human capital development in the region

In line with the national objectives of the KSA and UAE governments, Almasar Alshamil Education is committed to empowering individuals and contributing to the future human capital in the region, by enabling higher education graduates with job-ready skills and supporting children and adults with learning difficulties. This includes launching programs in high-growth sectors such as health sciences, sports, tourism, fintech, and legal technology.

Initiatives like the Middlesex Innovation Hub foster innovation and entrepreneurship among students, while the Middlesex Institute of Sustainable Development promotes the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals via research, training, and community outreach.

In KSA, the Group’s workforce is approximately 80% Saudi nationals, with a particular focus on creating employment opportunities for women, demonstrating tangible alignment with its ESG and human capital objectives.

Student and beneficiary-centric approach with a focus on quality of education and positive outcomes

The Group maintains a student-centric approach, with a commitment to academic excellence that is reflected in its rigorous, high-quality education and special needs programs, which are continuously updated to align with international standards, industry demands and best practices, resulting in positive student and beneficiary outcomes and a first-class student experience.

HDC’s daycare centers all achieved the highest rating of A+ as awarded by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in the academic year 2024G/2025G whilst MDX Dubai was rated 5 stars (the highest possible rating) by the KHDA Rating of International Higher Education Institutions in Dubai, in 2022G (which is the most recent year in which it was conducted). Abu Dhabi University is ranked in the top 200 universities in the world by Times Higher Education and the number one university in the Arab World for Business in 2025G.

Scalable business model capitalizing on industry-leading positions and strong brand positioning

Growth at HDC is supported by a scalable, capex-light business model, facilitating rapid expansion through integrated systems, standardized programs, a robust progress monitoring framework and tailored workforce training programs that ensure consistency in education delivery, quality of services and cost-effective scaling.

As a result, HDC has expanded rapidly, increasing its number of operating daycare centers by opening 22 new daycare centers since 2021G (four of which launched in 2025G). This growth drove an increase in total daycare center beneficiaries from approximately 3,100 in 2022G to 5,300 in 2024G.

Expansion at MDX Dubai is underpinned by affordability, a market-leading student recruitment team, a holistic approach to student experience and quality of outcomes. Domestic student recruitment is driven by in-market campaigns and partnerships with school networks, whilst internationally MDX Dubai focuses on agency partnerships, in-country events and attendance of education trade fairs across its core international markets.

Consequently, enrollments have grown from 4,131 in 2022G to 5,652 in 2024G and currently stand at over 6,400. Importantly, 46% of the students are international as at 31 March 2025G, increasing from 29% as at 31 December 2022G. New students constitute 48% of the overall student body.

Strong financial track record demonstrating growth with attractive margins and high return on capital invested

Revenue has grown over the last three years at a CAGR of 55%, from SAR 181.0 million in 2022G to SAR 437.1 million in 2024G, with underlying growth significantly outpacing overall sector growth, driven by the expansion and ramp-up of daycare centers at HDC and increasing domestic and international student enrollments at MDX Dubai.

EBITDA increased at a CAGR of 49% between 2022G and 2024G, from SAR 96.7 million in 2022G to SAR 215.6 million in 2024G, with growth in enrollments and beneficiaries driving financial performance and profitability.

Strong growth and a high return on investment, given the limited capital requirements for organic expansion, translate into a high return on assets (“ROA”) for the Group.

Strong cash flow generation conducive to future dividend payouts whilst preserving growth, with available debt capacity for future acquisitions and growth initiatives

The Group has delivered strong and consistent cash flows in the last three years driven by a disciplined capital allocation policy with minimal reliance on external debt financing.

MDX Dubai demonstrated strong cash flow generation, with an EBITDA to free cash flow conversion of 121% in 2024G. HDC’s operating cash flow conversion was 56% during 2024G, with free cash flow conversion reduced due to the impact of expansion projects to drive future growth.

Strong cash flow generation allows the Group to grow through internal cash flows whilst its profitability and unlevered capital structure offer the opportunity to access debt to finance potential inorganic growth opportunities.

Seasoned leadership team with a strong track record, supported by a highly experienced Board of Directors

Almasar Alshamil Education has a highly experienced and seasoned executive team with strong expertise in the education sector and a proven track record of growth.

The executive team’s experience is demonstrated in their successful strategy planning, oversight and execution that has led to strong growth, outpacing the market.

The Company’s executive management team is supported by a Board of Directors with extensive experience in the education sector, both locally and regionally.

STRATEGY

Almasar Alshamil Education has a clearly defined growth strategy aimed at delivering growth and shareholder value, while achieving a positive social impact. This strategy positions the Group as an end-to-end education player, serving students and beneficiaries across multiple demographics and age groups.

Key pillars of the Group’s strategy include:

Launch of further daycare centers across KSA and expansion of school partnerships: The Group is focused on expanding into underserved markets while maintaining high standards of educational quality by replicating a proven model in new locations supported by an approved SAR 115 million capital expansion plan which aims to increase the capacity of morning shifts in daycare centers to approximately 8,000 in the near term.

Ramp-up of recently launched daycare centers in KSA to reach capacity: HDC is focused on ramping up recently launched daycare centers by maximizing capacity, enhancing program offerings, and ensuring consistent quality through a well-trained workforce and ongoing professional development. HDC launched twenty-two new daycare centers since 2021G (four of which launched in 2025G). Newly launched daycare centers require 24 months or more to ramp-up and draw in a sufficient number of beneficiaries.

Grow student enrollments at Middlesex University Dubai: At MDX Dubai, the Group will continue to target international students through its international outreach efforts and highly effective student recruitment strategy to drive growth whilst continuing to expand domestic enrollments. MDX Dubai continues to introduce new programs geared towards the needs of the job market and new trends within its core offering, mirroring current and future job market needs.

Expansion of existing service lines: The Group is in the process of expanding its SEC business by developing centers capable of offering 24-hour residential services (“Residential Services for SEC”) for individuals with higher acuity. In addition, the Group is also considering the expansion of its service lines in KSA and the UAE to provide mainstream public K-12 education in schools (“K-12”), thereby positioning the Group as an end-to-end education provider across all education levels, supported by an integrated approach to SEC across all business lines. In higher education, MDX Dubai is assessing the possible launch of several new in-demand programs to be offered to students, aligned with the current and future job market. In addition, the Group is currently considering opportunities to establish universities in other GCC countries, including KSA.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND DIVIDEND POLICY

The Company’s share capital amounts to SAR 1,024,013,320, divided into 102,401,332 shares, fully paid ordinary shares with a nominal value of ten Saudi riyals (SAR 10) per share.

The Company may distribute dividends based on its financial performance, cash flow, capital requirements, and other regulatory considerations. Any declared distributions will reflect the Company’s long-term commitment to delivering shareholder value. Dividends, if approved, will be allocated from profits after expenses and reserves, and may be paid in cash or shares to shareholders registered on the maturity date.

The declaration and payment of any dividends will be recommended by the Board prior to approval by the Shareholders at the General Assembly meeting.

OFFERING DETAILS

The Offering consists of the sale of 30,720,400 shares, with a fully paid nominal value of ten Saudi riyals (SAR 10) per share, representing 30% of the Issuer’s share capital.

The Company appointed SNB Capital as its financial advisor, lead manager, and underwriter (the “Financial Advisor”) in connection with the offering. SNB Capital and EFG Hermes Saudi Arabia were also appointed as joint bookrunners for the institutional tranche.

The Offering is restricted to the following two groups of investors:

Tranche (A): Participating Parties: This tranche includes institutional investors entitled to participate in the Book Building Process, such as investment funds, companies, Qualified Foreign Investors (QFIs), Foreign Strategic Investors (FSIs), GCC corporate investors, and other foreign investors under SWAP agreements. Participating Parties registered in the Kingdom may obtain bid forms from the Bookrunners during the book-building period, while non-registered investors may submit bids by phone or email. The minimum subscription size for Participating Parties is 100,000 shares and the maximum is 5,120,065 shares. The final allocation of Offer Shares will be determined by the Company in consultation with the Bookrunners based on demand and market conditions.

Tranche (B): Individual Subscribers: This tranche includes Saudi and GCC nationals, non-Saudi residents in the Kingdom or GCC, and other investors with active stock portfolios through a Receiving Agent. Individual Subscribers may subscribe for a minimum of 10 Offer Shares and a maximum of 250,000 Offer Shares. Subscription applications can be made through the Receiving Agents’ branches or their digital channels. All applicants must have an active investment portfolio with a capital market institution affiliated with the relevant Receiving Agent.

To view the full Prospectus and for information on how to subscribe, please visit https://masareducation.com/IPO or www.cma.org.sa.

-Ends-

Contacts

Almasar Alshamil Education Abdullah Alsaeed Investor Relations Director IR@masareducation.com Investor Relations Enquiries Teneo Andy Parnis Senior Managing Director Farah Mouallem Vice President AlmasarAlshamilEducation@teneo.com Communications Advisor & Media Enquiries SNB Capital Zaid Ghoul Managing Director, Head of Investment Banking snbc.cm@alahlicapital.com Lead Manager, Financial Advisor, Bookrunner and Underwriter

