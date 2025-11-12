Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Almasar Alshamil Education (the “Company” or including its subsidiaries the “Group”), the leading provider of specialized education in the GCC, today announced the successful conclusion of the institutional book-building process and the final offer price (the “Final Offer Price”) for its initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”) on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange.

The institutional book-building process was driven by an order book of approximately SAR 61.6 billion, implying an oversubscription rate of 102.9 times. The Final Offer Price has been set at top of the announced price range at SAR 19.50 per share (“Final Offer Price”), implying a total offering size of around SAR 599 million and a market capitalization at listing of SAR 1,997 million.

The Offering Period for Individual Subscribers will be open for three days, commencing on 18 November 2025G and closing at 2:00 p.m. KSA time on 20 November 2025G. Individual subscribers will subscribe at the Final Offer Price.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman of Almasar Alshamil Education, said: “The exceptional interest in our Offering underscores strong confidence in Almasar Education’s growth trajectory and our differentiated role in the education landscape. We are proud to welcome new shareholders and look forward to continuing to deliver long-term value and positive impact across the region.”

OFFERING DETAILS

The Offering comprises 30,720,400 ordinary shares, each with a nominal value of ten Saudi riyals (SAR 10), representing 30% of the Company’s share capital. Initially, all Offer Shares will be allocated to Participating Parties that took part in the book-building process (“Participating Parties”). If Individual Subscribers fully subscribe for their allocation, 9,216,120 shares, representing 30% of the total Offer Shares, will be made available to them, while 21,504,280 shares, representing 70% of the total Offer Shares, will be allocated to Participating Parties.

The Company appointed SNB Capital as its financial advisor, lead manager, and underwriter (the “Financial Advisor”) in connection with the offering. SNB Capital and EFG Hermes Saudi Arabia were also appointed as joint bookrunners for the institutional tranche.

Individual Subscribers who wish to subscribe to the Offer Shares may do so by completing the Subscription Application Form in line with the instructions provided by the Receiving Agents. Subscribers who have previously participated in an IPO may also apply through internet, phone, or ATM channels offered by their Receiving Agent, provided their personal details remain unchanged and they hold an active investment portfolio with a licensed brokerage. All Individual Subscribers must have an active stock portfolio with a Capital Market Institution affiliated with their chosen Receiving Agent; otherwise, the subscription will be deemed invalid. An announcement of the final allocation will be made no later than 26 November 2025G, and the refund of the excess subscription monies, if any, will be made no later than 2 December 2025G.

The Company’s shares will be listed on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange following the completion of the Offering and listing formalities with both the CMA and the Saudi Exchange.

The net proceeds of the Offering (the “Net Offering Proceeds”) will be paid directly to Amanat Special Education and Care Holdings Ltd. being the Selling Shareholder, and the Company will not receive any portion of the Offering proceeds.

IPO TIMETABLE

Retail subscription period 27/05/1447H (18/11/2025G) and close at 2:00 p.m. KSA time on 29/05/1447H (20/11/ 2025G) Announcement of final allocation of the Offer Shares No later than 05/06/1447H (26/11/2025G) Refund of excess subscription amounts (if any) No later than 11/06/1447H (2/12/2025G) Listing on Saudi Exchange (conditional) Trading of the Company’s shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange is expected to start after completion of all of the relevant legal requirements and procedures. The trading commencement date of the Shares will be announced on Tadawul’s website (www.saudiexchange.sa).

To view the full Prospectus and for information on how to subscribe, please visit https://masareducation.com/IPO or www.cma.org.sa.

Contacts

Almasar Alshamil Education

Abdullah Alsaeed

Investor Relations Director

IR@masareducation.com

Investor Relations Enquiries

Teneo

Andy Parnis

Senior Managing Director

Farah Mouallem

Vice President

AlmasarAlshamilEducation@teneo.com

Communications Advisor & Media Enquiries

SNB Capital

Zaid Ghoul

Managing Director, Head of Investment Banking

snbc.cm@alahlicapital.com

Lead Manager, Financial Advisor, Bookrunner and Underwriter