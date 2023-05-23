All-New Tonale will offer customers two unique trims, Ti and Veloce

New Giulia and Stelvio will be available at the showrooms in June

All-New Tonale will be available in market in July - customers can pre-book their desired model from June 15th

UAE, Dubai: Alfa Romeo has launched its latest models, the New Giulia, New Stelvio, and All-New Tonale, in the Middle East, showcasing a thrilling new line-up delivering unparalleled performance, uncompromising luxury, and rich Italian automotive heritage.

The New Giulia, Stelvio, and All-New Tonale are now making their debuts at Alfa Romeo showrooms across the region. The three new models have undergone notable advancements in the brand’s signature characteristics, including their exceptional weight distribution, top-tier driving dynamics, and cutting-edge technological and engineering solutions that position them at the forefront of their segment. Alfa Romeo’s timeless beauty, designed to endure, has resulted in captivating and dynamic works of art.

Standing out on the fronts of the New Giulia and Stelvio, the front grille, where the logo is positioned, and the lower grilles of the two main air ducts have been given a unique finishing which provides a contemporary reinterpretation of the famous and distinct “Trilobo” grille. In fact, the headlights are the main new feature on the front. Starting today the “3+3” lights are making their debut on both models with new Full-LED Adaptive Matrix headlights.

Additionally, the New Giulia and Stelvio are equipped with the most cutting-edge technology to ensure a comfortable and connected experience, while simultaneously providing the trademark pleasure of driving an Alfa Romeo.

The New Giulia and Stelvio models are equipped with cutting-edge NFT (Next-Generation Family Technology) technology, showcasing the brand’s commitment to innovation and advancement. This NFT technology integrates seamlessly with the vehicles, providing enhanced connectivity, convenience, and personalized experiences for the drivers and passengers. Through NFT, Alfa Romeo owners can access a range of features such as advanced infotainment systems, intuitive controls, and smart connectivity options, transforming the driving experience into truly immersive and tailored journey.

When it comes to driving dynamics, the Alfa Romeo New Giulia and Stelvio stand out as best-in-class within their segment. The meticulous engineering and attention to detail result in an exceptional driving performance that sets new benchmarks for agility, responsiveness, and precision. With their perfect weight distribution, advanced Alfa Link suspension architecture, and the integrated braking system (IBS), these vehicles deliver an unrivaled combination of comfort, stability, and control. The intelligent all-wheel drive system with Q4 technology and Q2 mechanical self-locking further enhances the driving dynamics, ensuring optimal traction and grip in various road conditions, empowering drivers with confidence and allowing them to fully unleash the power and capabilities of their Alfa Romeo vehicles.

The All-New Tonale launch marked the ‘metamorphosis’ of Alfa Romeo into a new era of mobility. By incorporating stylistic enhancements to the front of the vehicle, Alfa Romeo has further enhanced its Italian design, creating a distinct and cohesive family resemblance with the Tonale model, making it even more appealing and contemporary. The All-New Tonale is available in a choice of two distinctive trims, Ti and Veloce.

The Ti version is defined externally with a satin chrome V front bezel, 18-inch dark finish diamond cut alloy wheels with coloured Alfa Romeo centre wheel caps, a gloss-black body kit with satin side and front inserts, and black painted mirror caps. Inside, sporty black cloth upholstery, a driver’s seat with four-way electric lumbar adjustment, 60/40 split rear seats with ski pass and a sport leather steering wheel with start button mark out the Ti.

The Veloce builds on this with a dark miron V front bezel, Veloce badging and body kit, matt side and front inserts, gloss black window surrounds, privacy glass and 19-inch dark finish diamond cut alloy wheels with monochrome Alfa Romeo centre wheel caps and red Brembo brake calipers. Inside, the Veloce adds aluminium door sills, plus column mounted aluminium shift paddles to its distinctive black and fully electrical ventilated black leather seats. Under the skin, the Veloce also gains Alfa Dual Stage Valve suspension (DVS) for an even more compliant ride.

Jo Moursi, Head of Italian Brands, Middle East Stellantis:

“Alfa Romeo’s New Giulia, Stelvio, and All-New Tonale arrival in the GCC is set to ignite a new era of driving excitement, redefining the standards of performance and luxury in the market. With their exceptional design, dynamic performance, and cutting-edge technology, these iconic models embody the spirit of Italian craftmanship and passion.

The launch of Alfa Romeo’s New Giulia, Stelvio, and All-New Tonale in the GCC marks a significant milestone for automotive enthusiasts in the region. The GCC is a crucial maarket for Alfa Romeo, where automotive excellence is valued, Italian brands are cherished, and the passion for motorsports runs deep. Alfa Romeo’s rich motorsport heritage, including Formula 1, resonates powerfully with drivers in the region.”

In anticipation of the launch, Alfa Romeo is pleased to announce that customers will have the opportunity to pre-book their All-New Tonale from June 15,2023. The All-New Tonale is scheduled to arrive in-market from July, ensuring a swift and seamless transition from anticipation to ownership.

