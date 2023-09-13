Abu Dhabi: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, participated in UNESCO Digital Learning Week, held in Paris recently, underscoring the transformative role of generative AI in the arts and its potential impact on arts education.

During Day 4 of the event, Dr. Ali Nadaf, Director of Data and Research at Alef Education, and Richard Brooker, Lead Data Scientist at Alef Education, drew the audience with an engaging discussion, highlighting the intricate ways AI can challenge and inspire the human artistic imagination during the session ‘Generative AI art: Will it usurp human artistic imagination or inspire art education?’ It reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to pioneering AI and advancing education worldwide through personalized and effective learning solutions.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said: “We are honored to be a part of UNESCO Digital Learning Week — a platform dedicated to promoting innovation in education. Alef Education has always been a pioneer in education technology, and our active participation in the event confirms our position as a leader in providing effective learning solutions to students worldwide. We will continue to support educators and inspire learners by transforming education with solutions like these.”

The four-day Digital Learning Week has brought together leaders, policymakers, researchers, and practitioners from various organizations, including UN agencies, governments, NGOs, and the private sector. The event is themed ‘Steering technology for education’ and presents a rare opportunity to participate in dynamic and stimulating discussions, dialogue, and breakthrough ideas and to foster meaningful collaboration to advance the digital transformation of education.

