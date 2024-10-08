London Square’s first residential launches since the developer was acquired by Aldar late last year

Twickenham Green and Twickenham Square homes are located in the borough of Richmond Upon Thames, and will be available to buyers in the UAE on October 11th

Group committed to strategically expanding London Square’s landbank as it looks to unlock new opportunities and synergies that can drive growth

Abu Dhabi, UAE: London Square, an Aldar-owned company, today launched two new home collections - Twickenham Green and Twickenham Square - located in the Borough of Richmond Upon Thames, one of the most sought-after addresses in outer prime London.

The developments are London Square’s first residential launches since the award-winning developer was acquired by Aldar late last year and offer UAE investors an opportunity to tap into the UK’s housing market through a trusted London-based developer. The new projects follow London Square’s long-term strategy to develop larger and prime sites in London.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Development, said: “Since acquiring London Square last year, we have substantially increased its landbank adding eight new development sites in prominent areas of London, while supporting new launches in prime areas. Twickenham is one of the most coveted areas to live in London, offering the highest quality lifestyle from every aspect – spectacular green spaces, excellent schools, first-class amenities and fast transport links – and both developments will appeal equally to both investors and buyers looking for a London base.”

Twickenham Green features a collection of stylish two, three, and four-bedroom mews style houses and apartments next to the River Crane, a tributary of the River Thames, with an attractive waterfront and landscaped outdoor spaces. Each home is beautifully designed with modern interior detailing, underfloor heating, spacious open-plan living areas and sleek kitchens.

The houses have their own private garden or courtyard garden, and all have a driveway, garage or off-street parking. Prices for one of the limited edition two-bedroom mews houses start from £835,000 (AED 4.07 million).

Twickenham Square features a range of elegant one, two and three-bedroom apartments, each with their own balcony or terrace, designed around a central landscaped square as well as spacious three- and four-bedroom family houses with private gardens. With exquisite interior design, every home exudes style and comfort. Prices start from £425,000 (AED 2.07 million) for apartments and £1,190,000 (AED 5.8 million) for 3-bedroom townhouses.

The homes are conveniently located near central transport connections and private and state schools. With London Waterloo just 20 minutes by train, residents will also have the capital’s renowned cultural, retail, and fine dining on their doorstep, along with world-class universities.

Voted the UK’s happiest place to live in a recent survey by UK property portal Rightmove, leafy Twickenham is renowned for its family-friendly lifestyle, reflecting London Square’s ethos of creating homes with a sense of community and green space at the heart of every development.

The area is also renowned for sport, including being the home of English rugby, at Twickenham Stadium, and Ham Polo Club, the only club of its kind in London. There are more than 76 hectares of outdoor spaces within a 30-minute walk, including the largest royal park (Richmond Park) and world-famous Kew Gardens, with its rare specimens of trees and shrubs. The River Thames also runs through Twickenham and Richmond, offering tranquil riverside walks and watersports.

All London Square homes are covered by a 10-year warranty and a two-year London Square Customer Care guarantee. Move in dates are from Q1 2026 for both developments.

Sales will be available for purchase to UAE buyers beginning October 11, and interested buyers can visit Aldar’s Sales Centre at Aldar Square or the Aldar Sales Centre in Dubai, next to Kite Beach on Jumeirah Beach Road. Buyers can also reach out via email at customermanagement@aldar.com or call 800-ALDAR (800-25327).

For media enquiries, please contact:

Obaid Alyammahi

Aldar Properties

Radwa El Taweel

Brunswick Group

ALDARCORP@brunswickgroup.com

About London Square

Founded in 2010, London Square is a leading residential and mixed-use developer delivering communities in well-connected locations across Greater London and the South-East of England. Since inception, the award-winning company has delivered nearly 5000 homes, through a mix of prime, mid-market and affordable developments.

London Square operates four core divisions:

London Square Developments creates residential projects for private sale

London Square Living develops Build to Rent properties

London Square Works develops high-quality commercial spaces in mixed-use projects

London Square Partners works with the public sector to provide homes for social rent and other affordable tenures

London Square also established Square Roots as an independent provider of affordable housing, with Registered Provider status since June 2022.

London Square is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aldar, the UAE’s leading real estate developer, investor, and manager with a landbank totalling 69 million sqm and assets under management of GBP 7.9 billion. Aldar and London Square are committed to creating world-class developments, anchored in high quality design, sustainability, and customer service excellence.

London Square is ranked 4th in NextGeneration, the sustainability standard for benchmarking the top 25 housebuilders, reflecting its journey to delivering net zero homes by 2030. The company was awarded a NextGeneration Silver Award in 2023.

For more information on London Square please visit www.londonsquare.co.uk or follow us on:

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 69 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 37 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com