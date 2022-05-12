Abu Dhabi – Al Raha Beach Hotel is set to embark on a journey of transformation as the luxury beachfront destination announces a resort transformation inclusive of substantial soft refurbishment, redesign and enhancements of interior and exterior surroundings.

An icon on the Arabian Gulf for over 17 years, the hotel will reveal the converted new Deluxe Gulf View rooms into 14 additional Junior Suites, 22 new family rooms: an elegant renovated all-day dining restaurant, and a complete refurbishment of La Piscine Pool Bar & Restaurant and Gazelle Kids Club (Outdoor play area and Cinema), an expanded Marina as well as dramatic enhancements of all the hardscapes, walkways and driveways of the resort. This next chapter in Al Raha Beach Hotel’s history demonstrates the resort’s continued commitment to unparalleled service and guest experiences.

“It continues to be our honor and privilege to welcome guests from around the world, and these projects will significantly enhance and elevate the experiences for all guests,” said Kamal Zayati, General Manager of Al Raha Beach Hotel. “The new Landscape & Hardscape upgrading: Hotel and Villas drive-in roads, footpaths, beach and garden pathways and the Marina redevelopment, in particular, will transform the hotel to exceed today’s luxury standards”.

144 rooms and suites will be redesigned to feature luxury parquet flooring while 14 new Junior Suites will be reimagined to elevate the guest room experience.

The guest journey will continue from the rooms to Sevilla, an all-day dining restaurant, which features stunning Gulf views and an elegant outdoor terrace, a treasured destination for gatherings and celebrations of all kinds.

Guests can also experience a refurbished La Piscine Pool Bar & Restaurant, an outdoor lounge, as well as innovative new sun lounges and private gazebos. The Gazelle kids club facilities now include a large outdoor play area, learning center, indoor activity center and a unique cinema concept created just for little movie fans.

Further solidifying the hotel’s position in the Al Raha Beach area, the Marina will be renovated and expanded to serve more boats with modern maritime facilities.

Al Raha Beach Hotel is also investing substantially in technology and sustainable solutions such as a new Building Management System (BMS) for an energy control system, environment protection and guest comfort.

Renovating the entire air-conditioning and cooling systems for the ultimate comfort of our guests and visitors, the renovation of the Spa and Recreation facilities including hotel beach profiling and sand nourishment with a 20cm new sand layer will top up the existing private beach for a 5* holiday experience.

These new enhancements will further the resort’s commitments to its guests and the destination. This new chapter of Al Raha Beach Hotel is set to be unveiled in May 2022.

For bookings, please email info.alraha@danathotels.com

Al Raha Beach Hotel

Situated along the shores of the Arabian Gulf, Al Raha Beach Hotel is the ideal venue for both corporate and leisure travelers. Being a truly dynamic destination, the hotel is a 40-minute drive from Dubai and 10 minutes away from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Overlooking the pristine Gulf shoreline, the hotel is a perfect destination to come back and relax after you explore popular attractions in Abu Dhabi including Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, one of the most impressive landmarks, Yas Island, a 360˚ entertainment experience from Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros and the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi. With more than 250 rooms, spacious suites and private villas, Body and Soul Spa & Recreation Club, eight restaurants, meeting and event rooms and more, Al Raha Beach Hotel delivers top-notch hospitality and quality service.