Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company SAOG , a leading entity in the oil marketing sector, convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 23, 2025, as scheduled.

The meeting addressed several key topics concerning the company’s performance and future direction. Shareholders re-elected the incumbent Board members whose terms had concluded, reaffirming their confidence in the current leadership.

Additionally, Dr. Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Farsi, CEO of the Social Protection Fund, was elected to the Board, bringing valuable expertise to the company’s governance. CEO Eng. Hamad Bin Salim Al-Maghdari expressed gratitude to shareholders for their continued support, highlighting that the Board’s extensive experience would significantly contribute to Al Maha’s progress and success.

He emphasized the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovation in the oil marketing industry. Under the leadership of Dr. Saif bin Salim Al-Harthi, the Board will persist in striving to achieve the company’s objectives and enhance its standing in both local and international markets. In a related development, the AGM approved a cash dividend distribution of 85% of the share capital, equating to 85 Baisa per share, reflecting the company’s robust financial performance for the year. Al Maha’s consistent growth and strategic initiatives underscore its pivotal role in Oman’s economic landscape, particularly in the energy sector.