Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Al Jomaih & Shell Lubricating Oil Company (JOSLOC), a leader in the production of high-quality engine oils, has announced the signing of an agreement with Abdul Latif Jameel for Oils to produce and supply Toyota Genuine Oils in Saudi Arabia. This renewed collaboration builds on a solid relationship, wherein JOSLOC join Abdul Latif Jameel for Oils’ supply chain for Toyota Genuine Oils, which are specially formulated for Toyota engines and provide the best performance and protection for Toyota vehicles in the Saudi market.

Abdul Latif Jameel for Oils, a part of Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises, is a leading provider of automotive lubricants in Saudi Arabia, specializing in Toyota Genuine Oil and a range of multi-brand products. As a key component of its strategic transformation, Abdul Latif Jameel for Oils is evolving into a comprehensive distribution business broadening its range of products, while leveraging digital technologies to boost both efficiency and the customer experience to drive growth in the automotive aftermarket and industrial sectors throughout the region.

Mr. Saher Hashem, CEO of Al Jomaih & Shell, expressed his satisfaction with this collaboration, stating: "At Al Jomaih & Shell, we take pride in continuing our collaboration with Abdul Latif Jameel for Oils, reflecting our shared commitment to providing quality products and services for our customers in Saudi Arabia. This agreement highlights our leading role in delivering world-class automotive oils, specifically designed to meet the needs of Toyota vehicles."

Eng. Faisal Alsamannoudi, Chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises, praised the collaboration with Al Jomaih & Shell, saying: " "We adopt the principle of ‘Guest First’ principle is crucial to our mission of developing a premier transportation business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We are delighted with this cooperation, as it allows us to cater specifically to the requirements of Toyota vehicles."