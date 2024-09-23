Dubai, UAE - In a significant stride towards fostering inclusivity and community support, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel proudly announces its partnership with the Special Needs Future (SNF) Development Center. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in advancing equal opportunities by offering students transformative internship experiences across the hotel’s diverse departments. The initiative aims to equip SNF students with essential life and work skills but also provide a sense of purpose and belonging, empowering them to contribute meaningfully to society.

By immersing students in real-world experiences, this initiative builds their confidence and prepares them for future employment opportunities. The internship program emphasizes that everyone, regardless of their abilities, deserves the opportunity to thrive and succeed. In turn, it also educates the broader community on the importance of embracing diversity and recognizing the value that every individual can bring to the table.

Further enhancing this spirit of community, as the festive season approaches, the hotel will host a charming display in the lobby showcasing a curated collection of bespoke items crafted by SNF students. These unique creations will be available for purchase, benefiting the SNF Development Center. Guests are warmly invited to participate in this touching initiative, contributing to a cause that celebrates inclusion and empowerment.



Stefan Schmid, Complex General Manager of Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite, Arabian Park Dubai - Edge by Rotana, and Park Apartments Dubai - Edge by Rotana, said, “Inclusivity is at the heart of our values at Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel. Through this partnership with SNF, we are not only providing valuable learning opportunities for these incredible students but also raise awareness among our guests and the broader community on the importance of embracing diversity. True inclusion enriches everyone, and we are honored to play a role in fostering that environment.”

Director of the Special Needs Future Development Center, Safia Bari, stated, “The partnership between SNF and Al Jaddaf Rotana has been incredibly valuable, offering a platform for our students to demonstrate their abilities. It emphasizes and promotes integration, equality, and inclusivity within the community.”

This partnership underscores Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel’s unwavering commitment to fostering a more inclusive community and supporting Dubai’s broader CSR activities. The hotel invites all guests and members of the community to participate in this meaningful initiative during the festive season.