Dubai, UAE – In a month that celebrates tradition, empowerment, and togetherness, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel has woven the themes of Ramadan, Middle Eastern Mother’s Day, and International Women’s Day into a meaningful series of initiatives. From spotlighting pioneering women to fostering creative collaborations, the hotel continues to be a space where stories unfold, traditions thrive, and communities come together.

As part of its Lobby Talks series, the hotel welcomed Dabia Rashid, the UAE’s first female aircraft engineer, and Itaf Kechetban, founder of Atelier FK, to share their journeys. Dabia reflected on the challenges of breaking barriers in aviation and inspiring future generations. Itaf spoke about her transition from marketing to fashion during the pandemic, the delicate balance between motherhood and entrepreneurship, and the perseverance required to navigate new frontiers in the industry. Further celebrating female creativity and entrepreneurship, Al Jaddaf Rotana collaborated with Atelier FK for an exclusive preview of its latest collection. This partnership reinforced the influence of women-led businesses in shaping the region’s creative landscape.

In the spirit of Ramadan, Al Jaddaf Rotana partnered with Tamam’s Kitchen, one of the UAE’s top culinary content creators, to share a fresh take on tradition. Through this collaboration, the hotel presented its own signature Ouzi—an enduring symbol of togetherness and hospitality—brought to life through Tamam’s platform. The partnership bridged heritage and contemporary storytelling, offering audiences a moment of cultural appreciation. More than just a culinary moment, it was a celebration of the flavors, nostalgia, and connections that define the season.­­

Rana Saab, Complex Director of Marketing & Communications at Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel said, “This season, we celebrate the strength and resilience of women, the power of community, and the spirit of connection that brings us together. Our initiatives reflect a commitment to creating meaningful spaces where stories are shared, creativity is nurtured, and traditions continue to inspire new possibilities. We rise by lifting each other up, creating a network of strength, support, and empowerment that shapes the future of the industry.”

As a premier hub of hospitality and connection, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel continues its commitment to empowerment, fostering open dialogue, and creating spaces that respect traditional values while embracing new legacies. With a focus on community and inclusivity, the hotel offers a welcoming environment where guests can reflect on the significance of Ramadan and celebrate the contributions of women globally.

