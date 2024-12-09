Dubai, UAE – Al Ghurair Centre, one of Dubai’s most beloved shopping destinations located in the heart of Deira, is thrilled to announce the addition of two esteemed international retail brands to its growing portfolio Chemist Warehouse, Australia's leading pharmacy retailer, and Zudio, the trendy Indian fashion brand.

With its opening in Al Ghurair Centre, Chemist Warehouse makes its highly anticipated debut in the UAE. Renowned for its commitment to providing real brands at real savings, the store offers a one-stop-shop for all health, wellness, and beauty needs. Located on the first floor, Chemist Warehouse provides a variety of trusted brands at competitive prices and as a special treat for its UAE customers, the store is the first global retailer to exclusively sell the sought-after Messi Eau De Parfum by football icon Lionel Messi.

Joining Chemist Warehouse at Al Ghurair Centre is Zudio, a vibrant Indian fashion brand from the Tata Group, known for its trendy and affordable offerings. Located on the ground floor, Zudio brings a fresh wave of style with a diverse selection of clothing and accessories for the entire family, from chic menswear and womenswear to kidswear, footwear, and accessories. With a keen eye for the latest trends, Zudio ensures you’re always in style, whether you’re revamping your wardrobe or looking for the perfect finishing touch.

With these new additions, Al Ghurair Centre reinforces its position as a premier shopping destination, offering a range of local and international brands that suit all preferences and budgets.

Beyond retail, visitors can explore Flayva, a vibrant street food hall showcasing international flavours across 23 unique homegrown concepts, as well as popular dining options such as Al Baik and Zaatar W Zeit. For entertainment, guests can dive into the thrills at GLITCH, an engaging family entertainment centre offering over 30 interactive games and attractions, or unwind at Star Cinemas to catch the latest film releases.

To learn more about Al Ghurair Centre, visit: www.alghuraircentre.com

About Al Ghurair Centre

Al Ghurair Centre, part of Al Ghurair is the first shopping centre in the GCC region consisting of a dynamic master planned residential and commercial community. Al Ghurair Centre is prominently situated in Deira, the heart of Old Dubai, and is one of Dubai’s leading shopping and tourist destinations, featuring more than 270 stores, more than 50 dining and entertainment venues.

Shoppers can treat themselves to a comprehensive mix of retail brands, including fashion, home décor, accessories, jewellery, local homegrown brands and much more. The Centre is a vibrant shopping hub always buzzing with events throughout the year.

