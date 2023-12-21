Al-Futtaim will plant Mangrove trees based on sustainability pledges taken by visitors on stand

Company signs MoU with UAE University on e-mobility training and research on emerging trends

Partnered with ENOC Group and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) for the opening of a pioneering new green hydrogen station in the UAE

Reveals new electric vehicle survey results offering an in-depth view of buyer behaviour, barriers and confidence in UAE EV growth

Dubai, UAE: With COP28 concluding on a historic climate agreement, electric and green mobility is now more than ever at the centre of automotive industry transformation. One of the major groups that has emerged as a driving force of this transformation is Al-Futtaim Group, the Strategic E-Mobility Partner of COP28.

Through numerous initiatives and partnerships, the Al-Futtaim Group further solidified its long-standing commitment to sustainability and its strategic focus of developing an extensive electric mobility ecosystem in the UAE. This ecosystem was centre-stage on the Al-Futtaim Stand at COP28, as the group showcased its formidable EV portfolio covering brands such as Polestar, Volvo Cars and BYD; alongside its EV charging technology - Charge2Moov, as well as the region’s first electric construction equipment, the Volvo ECR25 electric compact excavator and first electric two wheelers, River.

The stand also featured the region’s first IMI-certified Electric Mobility Training Centre launched by Al-Futtaim Automotive, as well as their recently launched hyper-immersive VR-based automotive showroom, a groundbreaking addition to the automotive experiential sector.

Al-Futtaim Group also announced several noteworthy partnerships at COP28

To empower and prepare UAE nationals for automotive jobs of the future and augment the nation’s electric mobility expertise, Al-Futtaim Automotive signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE University to jointly engage in scientific and academic research activities and training programmes within the cutting-edge Electric Mobility Training Centre. This move aims to cultivate a future-ready talent pool for the country’s fast-rising e-mobility sector.

Marking another major step towards a cleaner, greener mobility future in the UAE, Al-Futtaim Automotive collaborated with ENOC Group and DEWA for the opening of a new green hydrogen station in the UAE. The company will provide four hydrogen-powered fuel cell Toyota Mirai vehicles for testing and real-world use, pioneering new research and trials for green hydrogen.

Community initiatives to drive environmental stewardship & green mobility awareness

The Group also launched an environmental initiative, committing to plant a Mangrove tree for every visitor taking a sustainability pledge on the Al-Futtaim Stand. Through the Blue App, visitors pledged to integrate sustainable habits into their lifestyle, and the company will plant an equivalent number of trees, in partnership with leading social enterprise, Goumbook.

The Al-Futtaim Group also launched a nine-week campaign of raising awareness on green mobility through its E-Mobility Zone at Dubai Festival City Mall. Each week, the stand featured one of the electric or hybrid brands from Al-Futtaim Automotive’s portfolio, giving audiences a chance to interactively learn about electric and hybrid technologies, and each brand’s sustainability targets and roadmap.

Survey results revealed, offering insights into changing perceptions of EVs and UAE market

During COP28, Al-Futtaim Automotive also commissioned an extensive survey exploring the challenges, customer mindset and readiness of UAE residents to shift to Electric Vehicles (EV). Done in partnership with YouGov, the survey revealed that 63% of UAE residents plan to make EVs their primary mode of transport within the 2 years; while 7 out of 10 residents predict that the UAE will have EV charging stations every few kilometres in the next five years. Furthermore, the survey also revealed major barriers stopping UAE residents from making the shift, highlighting that 44% residents are not able to install a charging station at home.

COP28 green mobility fleet, powered by Al-Futtaim Group

The company provided a fleet of 360 New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) and 8 electric buses to Dubai Police and Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) as well installed Charge2Moov electric charging stations for the conference. Al-Futtaim Group also trained and certified Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) drivers to operate a fleet of electric vehicles to provide top-notch transportation for VIPs attending the event.

Reflecting on the milestone COP28 partnership, Antoine Barthes, Vice-President, Al-Futtaim Automotive, shared: “COP28 was one of the most significant moments for the UAE’s sustainability story, and more so, for our commitment to green mobility. Al-Futtaim Group and its division Al-Futtaim Automotive stepped onto the global stage to clearly convey that our journey is not just about electric vehicles; it’s about steering an entire industry towards a sustainable future. It’s about building a robust ecosystem where everyone in the UAE has an opportunity to minimise their carbon footprint and mark an important contribution towards our collective net-zero goals. A comprehensive, integrated ecosystem that includes NEVs, buses, trucks, two-wheelers, charging stations and EV aftersales support - this connected and inclusive ecosystem will redefine the way people and goods move more sustainably.

Being named the Strategic E-Mobility Partner of COP28 was a proud moment and we believe this is the beginning of a new journey of working more collaboratively and consciously with all automotive stakeholders. Surely it’s ‘a catalyst for positive change, aligned with the UAE’s target of becoming a carbon-neutral nation by 2050.”

Looking ahead, the group aims to further exemplify its commitment to sustainability and set a precedent for transformative green mobility solutions in the region by collaborating with governments, organizations, and communities to create lasting value for both society and the environment. In addition to the Mangrove tree plantation, the company will also be upcycling a billboard made of vinyl PVC to produce sustainable and eco-friendly bags to be distributed among students from various schools.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, the Group partners with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of its customers within the societies in which it operates.

By upholding its values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of its customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, with franchises of some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.