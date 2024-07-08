Dubai, UAE – The Al-Futtaim Education Foundation is proud to announce the outstanding performance of its schools in the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) 2023-2024 assessment reports. These exceptional results reflect the unwavering commitment of AFEF schools to maintaining the highest standards of academic excellence across our institutions.

Both Deira International School (DIS) and Universal American School have demonstrated remarkable achievements in the KHDA assessment reports, further showcasing their excellence in Dubai's educational landscape.

Deira International School has maintained its ‘Outstanding’ rating for the second consecutive year. DIS was one of only eight Dubai schools to have achieved ‘Outstanding’ judgments in the three Key Focus Areas: Wellbeing, Inclusive Education, and National Agenda.

Similarly, Universal American School has garnered significant commendations, achieving a ‘Very Good’ rank with ‘Outstanding’ scores in various key areas, including Student Development, Management, Staffing, and Facilities.

The foundation remains committed to ensuring educational excellence by deploying highly qualified teachers, integrating the latest technological innovations in all our classrooms, offering exceptional scholarship opportunities, and enhancing facilities across our institutions.

“We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our schools in the KHDA assessments,” said Simon O’Connor - Chief Education Officer. “These results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our educators, students, and the entire school community. We are committed to continuing our pursuit of excellence and providing the best possible educational experience for our students.”

These accomplishments align with the core values of the Al-Futtaim Group: respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity. By respecting the individuality and potential of every student, striving for excellence in every aspect of our educational offerings, fostering collaboration among educators, students, and the broader community, and upholding the highest standards of integrity, we continue to build a strong foundation for future success.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the schools and commend their relentless efforts to maintain the highest quality of education.

