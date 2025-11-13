Ajman, United Arab Emirates – Ajman Bank, one of the UAE’s leading Shariah-compliant financial institutions is collaborating with Oracle to run its next-generation trade finance platform on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The collaboration underscores Ajman Bank’s commitment to leveraging advanced cloud technologies to strengthen its financial resilience, enhance security, and drive sustainable innovation across the UAE’s banking sector.

Ajman Bank will migrate its newly-developed trade finance application to OCI. This migration will enable Ajman Bank to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and agility of its trade finance operations, helping ensure that mission-critical workloads are protected through Oracle’s secure and high-performance cloud environment. This will empower Ajman Bank to process growing transaction volumes with greater speed and reliability, while supporting its sustainability goals by reducing dependence on energy-intensive on-premises systems and minimizing paper-based workflows.

“Our collaboration with Oracle marks a pivotal step in our journey toward a more intelligent and connected banking ecosystem,” said Ashish Madan Head of Global Transaction Banking. “By adopting OCI, we are reinforcing Ajman Bank’s ability to deliver Shariah-compliant financial services that are not only more efficient and secure, but also aligned with the UAE’s sustainability and digital transformation agenda. This collaboration, signed at GITEX Global, reflects our commitment to embracing innovation and building future-ready capabilities that create long-term value for our clients and stakeholders.”

Through the collaboration, Oracle and Ajman Bank will also explore additional innovative use cases in cloud, data management, and analytics to help Ajman Bank strengthen compliance, streamline operations, and accelerate product development across its trade finance business.

“Ajman Bank is driving the next phase of its digital growth and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure provides the flexibility, scalability, and security that modern financial institutions require to transform operations and enhance customer experiences,” said Miguel Vega, senior vice president, Database Platform and Alliances & Channels, Middle East and Africa, Oracle. “Our collaboration with Ajman Bank reflects our shared commitment to advancing secure, data-driven, and sustainable financial innovation in the region.”

The collaboration between Oracle and Ajman Bank aligns with Ajman Vision 2030 and the UAE’s broader digital-economy agenda, reinforcing Ajman Bank’s role as a forward-looking financial institution driving innovation and sustainable growth across the financial sector.

​About Ajman Bank

Established in 2007, Ajman Bank PJSC is the first Islamic bank incorporated in the Emirate of Ajman. Headquartered in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, the bank officially commenced operations in 2009 and is listed on the Dubai Financial Market. Ajman Bank is a key pillar in the emirate’s economic development strategy and is strongly supported by the Government of Ajman. Ajman Bank offers a comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant banking, financing, and investment services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. Its operations span across Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Treasury segments.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.