Amman: Demonstrating solidarity with the people of Gaza, Airport International Group launched a company-wide donation campaign to support the extensive efforts of the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) in providing essential supplies, including food, medicine, emergency tents and various humanitarian and relief aid, to those in need through its campaign “For Gaza”.

Employees were invited to voluntarily contribute an amount of their choosing, while Airport International Group also made a donation to augment the total raised. Airport International Group Foundation (AIGF) - the executive philanthropic arm of Airport International Group’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities - presented a total of JOD 25,000 to JHCO on behalf of the company, explicitly acknowledging the invaluable contributions made by the employees. This initiative amplified the collective effort that will expectantly help create a notable difference in the lives of those facing overwhelming hardships. Top of Form

In addition to financial aid, Airport International Group joined forces with JHCO to back its food parcels packaging initiative, which aimed to deliver essential sustenance to the people of Gaza. A group of dedicated Airport International Group employees volunteered their time and effort to participate in this initiative, which recently took place in JHCO’s warehouse in Mafraq Governorate.

Moreover, Airport International Group employees across all divisions took part in a blood donation campaign conducted in collaboration with the Blood Bank Directorate of the Ministry of Health. As a result, over 130 blood units were collected for the people of Gaza, underscoring the strength of joint commitment in bringing this humanitarian initiative to fruition.

“In times of adversity, unity becomes our greatest strength. Our dedicated team members actively participated in initiatives that gave back to communities beyond borders and exemplified social solidarity with those facing unimaginable hardships. Our commitment to corporate social responsibility is not just a statement; it is a call to action. We thank everyone who took part, including JHCO and the Ministry of Health, for their tremendous efforts toward making a meaningful difference in the lives of our brethren in Gaza, Palestine,” commented AIGF Chairman, Omar M. Masri.

Secretary General Of JHCO, Dr. Hussein Al Shebli said: “we value and appreciate the efforts and support of the Airport International Group and its employees to “for Gaza” campaign, noting that JHCO continues to prepare and send out humanitarian aid through land and air, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Jordanian Army Forces, to ensure the delivery and providing the people of Gaza the assistance they need during these circumstances”.

-Ends-

About Airport International Group

Airport International Group is a Jordanian company comprising local and international investors with proven experience in airport rehabilitation, enhancement, operation and management. In 2007, following a transparent and open international tender, the Government of Jordan awarded Airport International Group a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession agreement to manage the rehabilitation, expansion and operation of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA); Jordan’s prime gateway to the world.

Since the agreement commenced, QAIA ranked first place for five years in the Airport Service Quality Survey’s ‘Best Airport by Size and Region: Middle East’ category for airports serving 5 to 15 million passengers and was amongst the top two in the ‘Best Airport by Region: Middle East’ category for four consecutive years. In 2022, QAIA became the first airport in the Middle East and the second in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ ‘Transition’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Program (valid until 2025), as well as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve Level 3 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation (valid until the end of 2023).

According to a comprehensive study commissioned by Airport International Group and conducted by International Air Transport Association (IATA) Consulting, in 2019, QAIA supported 238,000 jobs and JOD 2.5 billion (8.9%) in GDP. By 2032, these figures are expected to increase to 278,000 jobs and JOD 3.9 billion in GDP. Underscoring its socioeconomic significance and standing as the main entry point to the Kingdom, QAIA processes over 97% of passengers and 99% of cargo. www.aig.aero

