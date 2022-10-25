Abu Dhabi, UAE- AIQ, a technology pioneer that invents AI solutions for the Energy sector, has announced its participation at Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2022, the world’s most influential gathering for energy organisations and professionals.

The company is taking part in the global platform for the second consecutive year to showcase its cutting-edge AI tools and applications that are both innovative and efficient, contributing to UAE’s transition from a technology consumer to an exporter of disruptive technologies to the world, enabling the digital transformation of energy and boosting sustainability.

Omar Al Marzooqi, CEO at AIQ, said, “Our showcase at ADIPEC 2022 is going to be extraordinary this year, as we highlight our homegrown technology products amplifying operational excellence and driving strong performance and economic growth, forging a new path towards energy transition. At AIQ, we are accelerating the AI-driven digital transformation at scale of Energy companies across the world and our agenda is in line with the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy. Our pioneering products are contributing to cementing the UAE’s position as a global AI Hub and this is something we take utter pride in as we actively contribute to advancing sustainability and unlocking value for the industry to drive impact.”

“At ADIPEC, we will expand existing partnerships, collaborate to form new strategic alliances and announce several ground-breaking initiatives to deploy AI to boost operational efficiencies, with sustainability at the heart of what we offer. We are excited to connect with industry leaders and reaffirm our commitment to the future of the industry,” he added.

AIQ’s return to ADIPEC coincides with the company’s second anniversary, a milestone that marks AIQ’s significant efforts to contribute to the UAE’s vision to become the world’s AI leader by 2031 and a global technology hub.

AIQ will be present at ADIPEC in hall 5 on stand no. 5130. For more information, visit: https://aiqintelligence.ae/

-Ends-

About AIQ

AIQ is a joint venture between ADNOC and Group 42. This joint venture is built on ADNOC’s world class industry know-how and cutting-edge facilities along with Group 42’s elite data scientists and AI modeling capabilities. Across the entire value chain, AIQ efficiently collects, categorizes, and models data allowing for smarter, safer, and more informed decision making. Founded in 2020, AIQ was able to rapidly grow its team of world-class professionals, including more than 15 PhDs all in Abu Dhabi, UAE. AIQ uses its own data management platform – E-Novus, which incorporates four dedicated suites of applications - Drill-Novus, Geo-Novus, Opti-Novus and Eco-Novus, covering every domain of Oil & Gas enterprises, looking to accelerate digital transformation and energy transition.