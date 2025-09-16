KUWAIT – Agility KSCP, a supply chain services, infrastructure and innovation company, has announced the successful conclusion of the 2025 edition of the Kuwait Codes program as part of its ongoing strategic partnership with CODED Academy.

Now in its fourth year, Kuwait Codes has established itself as a leading platform for developing tech and coding talent in Kuwait, providing free training in 2025 to more than 1,000 high school students in app, web, and game development, as well as cybersecurity.

During the closing ceremony, Agility KSCP recognized student achievements by presenting Agility’s award for the “Most Ready for Market Project” for Kuwait Codes 2025. The award was given to Salah Younes Ali, whose project stood out for its innovation and real-world potential.

Agility KSCP is committed to empowering and investing in youth development in Kuwait through strategic partnerships with leading non-profits that expand access to technical and vocational education. Its collaboration with CODED Academy stands as a strong example, with more than 4,500 young learners reached since the launch of the “Kuwait Codes” program in 2022, including 1,072 in 2025 alone, equipping them with essential coding and entrepreneurship skills.

Agility KSCP’s CSR program underscores the private sector’s critical role in advancing youth development and fostering innovation in Kuwait. This year, Agility KSCP aims to reach over 5,000 individuals nationwide through initiatives focused on education, technology, and entrepreneurship, building on two decades of partnerships that have already impacted more than 51,000 people across the country.

About Agility

Agility is a global leader in supply chain services, innovation, and infrastructure. The company is listed in Boursa Kuwait and Dubai Financial Market. For more information, please visit our website: www.agility.com.

