Abu Dhabi-UAE:– As part of its dynamic diplomatic dialogues with local and international speakers, the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) the UAE’s leading diplomatic training centre hosted a distinguished panel discussion that welcomed the European Union (EU) Commissioner for International Partnerships, on Wednesday 8 June.

The discussion, which was moderated by His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Director General a.i. of AGDA, welcomed Her Excellency Jutta Urpilainen, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships and shed light on various crucial topics related to foreign policy and international relations, including respective development policies, the implementation of the SDGs, global recovery, as well as the European Green Deal.

The session also welcomed AGDA’s students, faculty members and foreign policy experts, and dived into the discussion on Global Gateway, as well as the EU’s assistance to regions and countries of common interest, including the Horn of Africa, Yemen and Afghanistan.

His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov said: “We are honoured to welcome the EU Commissioner for International Partnerships and exchange fruitful knowledge and share pivotal experience with AGDA’s students and aspiring diplomats on the relevance of the EU Commission’s role, as well as current global SDG challenges and humanitarian development, including the fight against food shortages in Africa and the current geo-political challenges faced in Europe.”

“Today’s meeting is certainly an important one, as it also emphasises the strong bilateral ties between the UAE and the EU and the ongoing effort to strengthen this relationship, which is based on various mutual interests of peace and humanitarian prosperity,” noted His Excellency.

The EU Commissioner for International Partnerships shed light on the Global Gateway strategy, which aims to tackle the most pressing global challenges, including fighting climate change, improving health care, boosting competitiveness and security of global supply chains, noting that the EU Member States are jointly mobilising up to EUR 300 billion of investments in digital, climate and energy, transport, health and education.

Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, said “We already have traditional strong links between individual EU and Gulf states. Our new Communication on Strategic Partnership with the Gulf highlights the potential for strengthened cooperation region to region: enhancing political contacts, increasing trade and investment, fighting climate change and ensuring global health, inclusive education and energy security as well as smooth green and digital transitions. There is room for engagement under Global Gateway in projects of common interest in third countries, including in Africa.”

She concluded her intervention by emphasizing the importance of diplomatic relationships: “Our world today faces a myriad of complex challenges. By working together, and connecting with others, there is hope for a fairer, greener, more sustainable future. Add your voice to the global discourse. Forge relationships with your peers in every corner of the globe. Because when it comes to building a better world, we are all in this together.”

