ABU DHABI: -- Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has announced that it is facilitating access to the exchange for investors registered on other UAE financial markets.

The ADX initiative applies to investors with investor numbers issued by other exchanges licensed by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

The initiative, which promotes increased participation in the country’s capital markets, allows investors with a National Investor Number (NIN) issued by other exchanges to trade eligible securities on ADX through a straight-forward application process.

The streamlined registration process only requires an investor’s existing NIN to be validated by a brokerage firm accredited by ADX. In the case of a corporate entity, the investor must provide articles of incorporation along with a list of authorized signatories.

ADX has taken several steps over the last year to promote access to investment opportunities, including reducing fees and extending trading hours.

The exchange, which has widened its product offerings to include ETFs and derivatives, has experienced a strong increase liquidity, with trading values in the first quarter of 2022 almost doubling year on year. Total market capitalization has also risen significantly to approach AED 2 trillion, driven by strong market performance and a series of listings on the main board and the ADX Growth Market.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15 of the year 2000 by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On 17th March 2020, ADX was converted from a "Public Entity" to a "Public Joint Stock Company PJSC" pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bond issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE "Towards the next 50" agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE's strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high-value added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

