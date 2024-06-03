ADSS becomes a Trading Member and Derivatives Trading Member on the ADX after expanding Cat 1 licenses with the SCA.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – ADSS, the Abu Dhabi-based financial services firm, becomes ADX Trading Member and offers access to locally listed equities. ADSS offers its clients the ability to trade in a diverse range of financial instruments, spanning global and regional equities, FX, metals, global indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. This expansive portfolio provides its clients with access to a wide array of investment opportunities in the global markets. Ahead of joining ADX, ADSS expanded the licenses it holds with the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority to include four of their five category 1 licenses, making it a Trading Member for cash market and Trading and Clearing Member for the Derivatives Market of ADX.

“As a proudly Abu Dhabi-founded and headquartered broker, we are honoured to include stocks listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on our platform. In recent years, ADX-listed stocks have ranked among the best performers and amongst most active in new IPOs in global markets, opening up new opportunities for our clients to further diversify their investment portfolios,” said Mahmood Al Mahmood, Chairman and Managing Director of ADSS. “Joining ADX will further support our growth strategy of expanding the offering to our client base, as we continue to harness cutting-edge technologies and meet the evolving needs of our clients with more personalised products and services.”

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said: “We are excited to welcome ADSS to the ADX family as our newest market member. The inclusion of ADSS now brings the total number of market members on ADX to 33, further solidifying ADX’s commitment to enhancing investor choices and strengthening its investment ecosystem. We look forward to ADSS’s support and contribution in assisting more investors to strengthen their trading skills and achieve their investment goals and ambitions in Abu Dhabi and across the wider region.

Over 20,000 investors, 87% of whom are foreign investors, have entered the market since the year began; highlighting the strong reputation and trust ADX has built within the investment community.”

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on November 15, 2000, by Local Law No. (3) Of 2000, the provisions of which vest the market with a legal entity of autonomous status, independent finance and management. The Law also provides ADX with the necessary supervisory and executive powers to exercise its functions. On March 17, 2020, ADX was converted from a "Public Entity" to a "Public Joint Stock Company PJSC" pursuant to law No. (8) of 2020. ADX is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

ADX is a market for trading securities; including shares issued by public joint stock companies, bonds issued by governments or corporations, exchange traded funds, and any other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of incomes is aligned with the guiding principles of the UAE "Towards the next 50" agenda. The national plan charts out the UAE's strategic development scheme which aims to build a sustainable, diversified and high value-added economy that positively contributes to transition to a new global sustainable development paradigm.

For more information, please contact:

ADX

Abdulrahman Saleh ALKhateeb

Manager of Corporate Communication

Email: ALKhateebA@adx.ae

About ADSS

ADS Securities LLC was founded in 2010 with the mission of creating a global financial services company delivering the highest quality products and services. Strategic investment into proprietary multi-asset trading technology has enabled access to liquidity and instruments to meet this goal, and further focus on developing experienced, highly qualified teams has helped place ADSS as a leader in global business. ADSS is regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority of the UAE (License number 20200000152).

For further information on ADSS, please visit www.adss.com

Media/PR contact:

Brunswick Gulf on behalf of ADSS: ADSS@brunswickgroup.com