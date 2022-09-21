Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Abu Dhabi Cycling Club, have announced an extension to their ongoing long-term partnership, with the aim to continue its joint efforts in providing first-class opportunities to the cycling community of the United Arab Emirates.

Dating back to the original agreement signed in 2018, Abu Dhabi Cycling Club has played a key role as the Official Partner to the ADNOC TrainYas programme presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), supporting the development of the cycling capabilities and overall community at Yas Marina Circuit. Abu Dhabi Cycling Club has also provided essential equipment to riders in order to advance opportunities for the wider Abu Dhabi community to get active at the Yas Island track.

With the renewed agreement with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, Abu Dhabi Cycling Club will serve as the Strategic Cycling Partner to the ADNOC TrainYas programme, presented by ADSC, continuing its efforts to advance the capabilities of Yas Marina Circuit for its fitness communities. The partnership will also see Abu Dhabi Cycling Club provide essential equipment, including bicycles, helmets and bike stands to participants, while offering weekly servicing of bikes and the provision of spare parts to members of the ADNOC TrainYas presented by ADSC programme at Yas Marina Circuit.

The official partnership renewal follows the kick off to the new season of the ADNOC TrainYas presented by ADSC programme at Yas Marina Circuit, with fitness enthusiasts able to run, walk and cycle around the 5.28 kilometre track.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “It is with great pride that Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management announces the renewal of our ongoing agreement with the Abu Dhabi Cycling Club. As a long-term partner to us and for the popular ADNOC TrainYas presented by ADSC programme at Yas Marina Circuit, we are delighted to extend our ongoing work together in providing new opportunities to the Abu Dhabi fitness community.”

“Following the recent return of our busy weekly fitness schedule at the circuit, we look forward to seeing how this new evolution in our partnership supports our passionate fitness community and continuing to provide a safe cycling experience for all riders as they take to the track for the new season”

Al Nekhaira Al-Khyeli, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cycling Club added: “We are pleased to announce the extension of our partnership with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management today and continue to build on our strong relationship as the official partner to the ADNOC TrainYas presented by ADSC programme here at Yas Marina Circuit.”

“The world-class facilities available at the circuit and providing the ideal training environment for our community is the ultimate focus for the club, and we hope to continue our work in bringing exciting opportunities for our young cyclists to pursue their cycling goals in one of the UAE’s fastest-growing sports.”

The new 2022/23 season of the ADNOC TrainYas programme, presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, is well underway and those keen to get back on track with their fitness routine are able to join in weekly training sessions at Yas Marina Circuit. For more information on this season’s schedule, please visit https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/healthandfitness/trainyas-detailpage

-Edns-

ABOUT ADMM

Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM), with its head office at Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, has created unique, world class experiences across Abu Dhabi since 2009.

ADMM have promoted and delivered globally significant events, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, alongside over 400 events a year across motorsports, health and fitness, entertainment and major corporate conferences. The company also delivers a significant programme of motorsport retail experiences for business and consumer audiences at Yas Marina Circuit across the year. This combined experience means that ADMM has a region-leading team with expertise in event marketing, communications, promotions and project management.

Such talent firmly positions ADMM as a leader in sports management. The company is now seeking to diversify into activities and strategic ventures beyond Yas Marina Circuit in order to build towards a broader long-term vision aligned with its partners and stakeholders in Abu Dhabi.

ABOUT YAS MARINA CIRCUIT

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates’ most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE.

Yas Marina Circuit is also a champion of sustainability in motorsports, receiving the Three-Star Environmental Certification from the FIA, the governing body’s highest recognition of sustainability. The award is an acknowledgement of the circuit’s long-standing commitment to environmental management with the objective of standing with Formula One in becoming Net-Zero Carbon by 2030.

As the region’s most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.

Media Contact:

Andrew Young

Senior PR Executive, Seven Media

Email: andrewyoung@sevenmedia.ae