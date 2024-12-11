Three-year collaboration to further Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation by digitising financial systems, fostering SME growth and leveraging cutting-edge AI and blockchain technologies

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Mastercard have signed a landmark partnership to launch the Digital Partnership Programme in Abu Dhabi. This initiative aims to boost Abu Dhabi’s economic growth and enhance government service excellence using Mastercard payment infrastructure.

The signing ceremony took place during Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), held on 9-12 December under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The initiative is part of Mastercard’s Digital Country Partnership (DCP) programme, which provides a unique framework for partners to collaborate to achieve the most critical innovation, productivity and economic objectives. DCPs provide a targeted and agile way to apply the latest technologies in payments, security, and Artificial Intelligence to address the most pressing social and economic challenges faced by governments, businesses and citizens.

The Abu Dhabi Digital Partnership Programme aims to introduce advanced financial technologies to digitise government payment systems, support SME growth and empower fintech companies through Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem.

Mastercard’s Advanced AI Centre of Excellence will also collaborate with ADIO to develop innovative artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain products, empowering the emirate’s gaming industry and other high-growth sectors.

Under the agreement, ADIO and Mastercard will collaborate to identify business opportunities within Mastercard’s portfolio that can serve regional and global markets, co-developing financial solutions. These efforts will leverage Abu Dhabi’s advanced financial infrastructure and supportive business ecosystem to drive impactful, sustainable economic outcomes.

ADIO and Mastercard will further support payment digitalisation with key Abu Dhabi stakeholders to offer tailored financial products and tools. These services will enhance existing customer offerings and better serve local communities through initiatives such as providing prepaid cards to the unbanked to facilitate pension payment. These cutting-edge solutions have the potential for global impact, positioning Abu Dhabi as a leader in the financial services sector.

Prepaid travel cards, tailored to Abu Dhabi's growing traveller and expatriate populations, will also be launched through the partnership. Through integration with Mastercard’s priceless.com platform, Abu Dhabi will gain dedicated marketing channels, a custom landing page and access to the company’s global network, showcasing attractions such as hotels, museum and entertainment events.

His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, commented: “Fostering a digitally connected economy is an essential pillar of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. Through our collaboration with Mastercard, we will leverage Abu Dhabi’s status as a leader in innovative digital services to further empower SMEs, attract global talent and elevate the emirate’s thriving tourism sector. This initiative marks a pivotal step in the emirate’s digital transformation, advancing our vision of a future where businesses and communities thrive, and our economy sets new standards for sustainable growth.”

Dr. Dimitrios Dosis, President of Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Mastercard added: “At Mastercard, we serve as a trusted partner, technology provider and policy advisor to governments. We are proud to collaborate with ADIO in shaping Abu Dhabi’s future as a global hub for innovation and economic growth. This partnership underscores our commitment to deploying transformative technologies and boosting financial inclusion to create real impact. By harnessing our global expertise in payments, AI and fintech, we aim to unlock new opportunities for businesses, empower communities and drive sustainable progress.”

About Abu Dhabi Investment Office

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we’re building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

For more information, please contact:

ADIO@edelman.com