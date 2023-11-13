Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution in the UAE, listed successfully its $500 million green sukuk, the world’s first dollar denominated green sukuk, on London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market and Sustainable Bond Market.

London Stock Exchange’s has welcome ADIB’s listing, as the world’s first dollar denominated green sukuk. This follows the bank’s recent successful listing of $750 million AT1 perpetual sukuk.

The bank successfully marked the issuance of its USD 500 million green sukuk. The five-year senior sukuk rated A+ by Fitch are priced at a profit rate of 5.695 percent per annum and are payable semi-annually. The issuance was met with exceptional demand with the final orderbook closing at USD 2.6 billion, representing an oversubscription rate of 5.2 times. This has allowed the final price guidance to be tightened meaningfully by 30 basis points to 115 basis points over five-year U.S. Treasury Rate.

Commenting on the momentous milestone, Nasser Al Awadhi, ADIB Group Chief Executive Officer said: “We are celebrating a great milestone for the ADIB with the listing of the world’s first ever dollar denominated green sukuk in an international financial market. This success underscores the bank's steadfast commitment to sustainability and to offer a platform for like-minded investors who share our vision of supporting environmentally and socially beneficial projects. We are delighted by the positive response from global and regional investors, demonstrating a shared commitment to responsible financial practices and sustainability. This milestone reinforces our position as a leader in sustainable finance and reaffirms our commitment to creating a lasting impact on our community and the world, guided by Islamic principles and global sustainability standards”.

ADIB intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds of this issuance to fund eligible green projects to accelerate climate transition, which may include the financing or refinancing of green projects as well as financing customers for eligible green projects as described under the Eligibility Criteria in the ADIB sustainable finance Framework.

At the core of ADIB's Sustainable Finance Framework (Link here) lies a commitment to transparency, stewardship, fairness, and social responsibility, in alignment with Shari’a principles. This framework is a testament to ADIB's dedication to ensuring that its financial instruments are ethical, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading bank in the UAE with more than AED 184 billion in assets. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking and Wealth Management Solutions. The bank was established in 1997 and its shares are traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

ADIB has a strong presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Qatar, and Iraq.

Named the Best Islamic Retail Bank by The Digital Banker, and Best Bank in the UAE by Global Finance Awards, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the award-winning Ghina savings account, award-winning co-branded cards with Emirates airlines, Etihad and Etisalat and a wide range of financing products.

