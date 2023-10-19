Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates: The Emergencies, Crises, and Disasters Management Centre - Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the UAE Cyber Security Council, with the aim of unifying efforts to enhance response capabilities to cybersecurity challenges in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The MoU was signed during the Centre’s participation in GITEX Global 2023 exhibition. The MoU was signed by Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Acting Director General of ADCMC, and His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council, in the presence of a number of officials and representatives from both sides.

Through this agreement, ADCMC and UAE Cyber Security Council will collaborate to foster the exchange of expertise and knowledge in information and communications technology, as well as addressing information security threats. The primary focus of the agreement lies in enhancing cooperation, deterrence, prevention, and response to such threats. Additionally, it encompasses the development of awareness and educational initiatives, scientific research endeavors, and the organization of cybersecurity training workshops across all government entities and sectors within the Emirate. This approach aims to bolster information security and preparedness against potential cyberattacks.

Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Acting Director General of ADCMC, said: “This agreement comes as part of our commitment to enhancing response capabilities against cyber risks and threats in the Emirate, in light of rapid technological changes which require ensuring the readiness of various vital sectors to tackle potential cyber threats. It also aligns with our efforts to achieve Abu Dhabi Government’s vision of cementing the Emirate’s leading position in managing emergencies, crises, and disasters.”

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cyber Security Council, said: “This agreement reaffirms the commitment of the UAE Cyber Security Council and ADCMC to enhance data protection, develop talents equipped to ensure the Emirate’s digital safety, and elevate response capabilities to information security challenges. The UAE Cyber Security Council is committed to ensuring a secure and robust cybersecurity infrastructure in the UAE and integrating cybersecurity into the culture of institutions and individuals.”

About the Cyber Security Council

The Cyber Security Council embodies the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership and the UAE proactive approach in dealing with various challenges posed by the accelerating digital technologies through specialized and effective entities which are able to provide digital protection to advanced infrastructure, and ensure business continuity and the regular provision of services in all economic, educational, health and social fields.

The Council is mandated with drafting and proposing legislation, policies and standards to enhance cyber security for all targeted sectors in the country, presenting them to the Council of Ministers for approval and following up their implementation in coordination with the concerned authorities, in addition to preparing, developing and updating the UAE’s national cyber security strategy and an integrated national response plan.

The Council implements a 5-pillar strategy: 1) building capacity, making policies, enhancing governance, building personal capabilities, programs, curricula and universities, and building technical capabilities with strategic partners; 2) utilizing these capabilities to protect and defend; 3) raising awareness and spreading the culture of cybersecurity; 4) responding to cyber incidents; and 5) cooperation at all levels, starting with GCC countries, Arab countries up to all countries of the world, in accordance with the UN resolutions concerning digital security incident response centers and teams.