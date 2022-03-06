CAIRO - Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), and the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) in Egypt, have signed a cooperation agreement for marketing and distributing electronic devices all over the country.

The agreement also provides for strengthening the relationship between the Company and the Organization represented by the Electronics Factory, which was opened in Cairo last year, to manufacture high-spec electronic devices including laptops, tablets and smartphones under the joint brand of the two parties.

The agreement was signed by Major General Eng. Ahmed Abdel Aziz, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Electronics Factory on behalf of the AOI, and Mr. Salah Abu Osbeh, chair of TAG.Global Management Board.

During the signing ceremony, Maj. Gen. Eng. Abdel Aziz stated that the agreement aims to meet the Egyptian market needs for technological products, adding that the partnership with TAG.Global came after a comprehensive study of the global market in the field of electronics where TAGTech was selected due to its appropriateness in terms of cost and quality.

For his part, Mr. Abu Osbeh noted that the agreement would effectively enhance the marketing process due to the potentials, outreach, and confidence the AOI maintains in the local and African markets. He further affirmed the readiness of the joint Factory to meet market demand especially in light of the ability to customize manufacturing in accordance with any specific technical requirements and any quantities required according to the needs of the government and private entities.

It is worth mentioning that TAGTech electronic devices are available in the Egyptian markets and through the AOI sale points in Cairo. Two new retail outlets will soon be opened in Tanta and Damietta. Additionally, the plan to expand to all other governorates of the Egyptian Arab Republic will be completed shortly.

