Kit’s capabilities to be tested at Suzuka Circuit in Japan in ‘Man vs. Machine’ demonstration

Abu Dhabi, UAE: SteerAI, an autonomous mobility venture powered by the Advanced Technology Research Council’s VentureOne, has partnered with the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League (A2RL) to provide the powerful autonomy kits to be used in the racing league’s AI-driven Super Formula cars.

A2RL used SteerAI’s kit throughout their testing campaign in Italy alongside Juju Noda, a Japanese Super Formula Driver. This weekend, A2RL will test the kit at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan in a “Man vs Machine” demo featuring former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat on November 10 as part of Suzuka’s season finale.

Reda Nidhakou, the Acting CEO of VentureOne, said: “SteerAI’s collaboration with A2RL marks a significant step in autonomous mobility technology, showcasing the UAE’s leadership in AI and mobility solutions. Our kit delivers precision, agility, and adaptability—vital requirements for autonomous navigation on challenging race circuits. We believe having SteerAI’s technology tested in the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League will help set a new benchmark in autonomous mobility in competitive motorsports.”

SteerAI was recently launched by VentureOne, the commercialization arm of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC). It uses an advanced hardware kit and an AI-powered software stack to allow vehicles to tackle complex routes with autonomy, high precision, and agility.

Stephane Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE, the organizer of A2RL, commented, “From the very foundation of A2RL, we have sought the most cutting-edge technologies, software and methodologies to lead the way in autonomous innovation. Where those do not yet exist, we have uniquely agile and ambitious partners across ATRC to rapidly develop and deploy the high-performance solutions we need and accelerate its preparation for the wider market. SteerAI’s autonomous kit is the backbone of the EAV24 car that each of our 12 international team will push to beyond what we currently know to be possible, through the spirit of fierce and fair competition. The successful test of the kit in Suzuka in AI vs AI conditions and against a driver of such renown as Daniil Kvyat is further proof that we have a world-leading ally in SteerAI as we continue to establish the league and expand internationally.”

SteerAI’s autonomous kit enhances the performance and reliability of A2RL racecars on complex circuits thanks to its comprehensive set of perception sensors, which provide a 360-degree view of the space around the car as well as other spatial data. The software includes the necessary navigation, perception, and localization capabilities, upon which competing teams can build their racing algorithms. It was designed for high performance, including racing, and includes safety features and superior processing capabilities.

The testing campaign of A2RL’s AI-driven racecars continues through multiple international circuits, providing invaluable insights into autonomous performance under real-world conditions. The SteerAI kit will also be used throughout A2RL events in 2025.

About SteerAI

SteerAI is an autonomous mobility technology company powered by VentureOne, the commercialization arm of the Advanced Technology Research Council. SteerAI’s advanced, AI-powered software stack, developed by the Technology Innovation Institute, empowers the logistics and defense industries by transforming industrial vehicles into powerful autonomous transport units that can handle complex missions. SteerAI’s goal is to set new standards for efficiency, safety, and precision in autonomous mobility.

About VentureOne

VentureOne, the commercialization arm of Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), bridges the gap between pioneering research and market-ready practical applications by delivering transformative solutions to partners and clients across the public and private sectors. It merges cutting-edge research with deep technical expertise, fostering innovation that enhances lives and generates meaningful impact.

