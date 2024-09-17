Abu Dhabi: TAQA Water Solutions, a leader in sustainable water solutions, today announced a groundbreaking AED 150 million transformative wastewater management project set to redefine infrastructure standards in Al Bahia and Al Sadr. The world-class development project, awarded to Gulf Contractors Company, reinforces TAQA Water Solutions’ commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s urban development strategies and socio-economic growth. TAQA Water Solutions is set to deliver cutting-edge, solutions that prioritise environmental responsibility and improve the quality of life in the thriving and growing communities of Al Bahia, Al Sader, Al Shaleila and Taweelah.

The project, which was announced during the World Utilities Congress, will see the development of a 9.5 kilometre deep gravity-driven line along with the decommissioning of a number of pumping stations, as a result, minimising energy consumption and reducing carbon emissions in line with the UAE's sustainability goals. This asset enhancement scheme will significantly increase overall hydraulic capacity to 120,000 m3/day, effectively serving the needs of the rapidly developing areas in Al Bahia and surrounding areas such as Al Sader, Al Shaliela, and Taweelah.

Eng. Ahmed Al Shamsi, Managing Director and CEO of TAQA Water Solutions, said: "This project embodies TAQA Water Solutions' proactive approach to ensuring the long-term water security of Abu Dhabi, while embracing the principles of a circular economy. By investing in large-scale modern and efficient wastewater infrastructure, we are not only meeting the needs of our growing communities but also transforming wastewater from a byproduct into a valuable and sustainable resource, which aligns with our commitment to responsible resource management to to safeguard water security for future generations

Eng. Hatem Hassan Shahin, General Manager of Gulf Contractors Company, said: “This project aligns with our engineering excellence and environmental responsibility plans. Gulf Contractors is proud to partner with TAQA Water Solutions on this landmark project that showcases sustainable infrastructure development. We understand the importance of reliable and sustainable infrastructure for thriving communities, and we are excited to leverage our expertise in supporting our partner in delivering a world-class wastewater management system that will serve Al Bahia community for generations to come."

Developed in close collaboration with key stakeholders including Al Dar, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, and the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the project demonstrates the power of collaboration in achieving long-term sustainability and resource management efficiency in Abu Dhabi. This approach to urban planning ensures that infrastructure development aligns with the needs and aspirations of residents and communities, underpinning Abu Dhabi’s status as the most liveable city in the MENA region according to the Global Liveability Index.

About TAQA Water Solutions

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, TAQA Water Solutions, previously known as SWS Holding, is a leading company specialising in sustainable water solutions to transform one of our most valuable natural resources, contribute to sustainable economic development and improve the quality of life. As part of TAQA Group, TAQA Water Solutions has a focus on providing innovative solutions to manage water resources and is committed to delivering world-class solutions that meet the needs of industries and communities.

Aligned with the UAE's commitment to the Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and to the United Nations SDGs, TAQA Water Solutions acts as a catalyst for promoting smart and sustainable growth through the power of collaboration, mainly B2B and G2G partnerships.

TAQA Water Solutions is the sole entity behind all wastewater collection, treatment, and reuse in the Emirate. With over 1,341,000 m3 collected daily through an extensive 12,800 km network supported by over 250 pumping stations and 42 treatment plants, the company works towards reducing the pressure on natural water resources and promote sustainability and value creation.