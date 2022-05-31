Two-day career fair returns for students and alumni to further explore career options on the 1st and 2nd of June 2022

ADU students and alumni will be connected with 50 local/international organizations and companies

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: In line with Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) Vision 2027 to provide graduates and students with the knowledge, skills and mindset to become leaders of tomorrow, ADU is hosting its annual career fair at its main campus on June 1 and 2, 2022. Organized by ADU’s Employability and Alumni Relations Office, the career fair seeks to support student and alumni career goals by best preparing them for the professional market. The event will enable current ADU students and alumni alike to explore employment and internship opportunities and strengthen their network with leading companies in the UAE.

ADU’s career fair aims to develop students and alumni as skilled professionals and innovators who can make significant contributions to the job market in the UAE and abroad. During the event, alumni will be provided with the opportunity to connect with leading organizations for job placements while students can pursue attractive internships that will best condition them for the career market.

ADU’s Employability and Alumni Relations Office will host workshops before and after the fair, that will cover skill areas relevant to the career market such as CV writing, interview etiquette and sessions about the attending companies. The event will witness the participation of over 50 organizations covering the public and private sectors specialized in different fields including engineering, medicine, business, education and more.

Noon and other participants in the career fair will support ADU’s students and alumni by providing them with advisory on job placements and answering questions related to the field.

Dr. Chakib Farhat, Acting Dean of Student Affairs at Abu Dhabi University, said: “At Abu Dhabi University (ADU), we are continuously exploring means to elevate our student and alumni experience and best prepare them for the career market. We are happy to witness the return of our career fair which is a sign of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. The current job market is more competitive than ever and it’s very important for ADU and other educational institutions to equip students and alumni with the tools and the skills they need to succeed. At ADU, we continuously seek to provide our students and alumni with various opportunities that strengthen their employability skills through industry-focused initiatives, workshops and more.”

Dana Saleh, Senior Manager of Employability and Alumni Relations Office at Abu Dhabi University, said: “We look forward to welcoming our students and alumni and connecting them with some of the region’s most prestigious organizations. This edition of the career fair will provide students with helpful tips on making the best impression during job interviews, skills required to be job ready and information on career opportunities across a wide variety of industries and sectors.”

She added: “The Employability and Alumni Relations Office at Abu Dhabi University is focused on building strong relations with leading organizations in the UAE and the region in an effort to connect students and alumni with key potential employers. We realize the importance of events such as the career fair in serving mutual parties through providing organizations with qualified candidates and allowing students and alumni to kick-off their careers in reputable companies.”

A representative from Noon commented: “We are proud to be part of Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) Career Fair and support the development and growth of local Emirati youth. Our goal is to offer career opportunities that help in shaping the future of e-commerce in our communities and collaborate with prestigious academic institutions such as Abu Dhabi University to cooperate with us in achieving Noon’s goal.”

Sonal Sachdev, Director of Strategic Planning at Leader Healthcare, said: “Every career is a journey and every journey is learning. At Leader Healthcare Group, we make sure to deliver the right opportunities, support and mentorship for Abu Dhabi University (ADU) students to help them move forward in their career paths. We aim to provide ADU student with a lifetime experience of accelerated learning and growth from the first day they start working with us. We encourage passionate students to pursue excellence in their fields and look for challenging opportunities to work and internship with us.”

ADU is a multi-campus university in the UAE that provides an engaging learning environment, quality education and internationally accredited programs that equip students for the job market. The University has a total enrolment of 7,800 students from over 80 nationalities, structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering, Law, and Health Sciences, ADU offers undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

For more information about Abu Dhabi University, please visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/

About Abu Dhabi University:

Established in 2003, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is the largest private university in the United Arab Emirates. With campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrolment of 7,800 students from over 80 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering, Law, and Health Sciences, ADU offers undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is recognized as a world-class institution committed to excellence in teaching, research, and student experience, as evidenced by its prestigious regional and international accreditations. The University was the first private higher education institution in the GCC to earn international accreditation from the Californian Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). ADU’s College of Business is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the prestigious EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). At a program level, the College of Engineering has received international accreditation from the world-renowned Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), and the Bachelor of Architecture has received Part 1 validation from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). The College of Health Sciences has earned accreditation from the Agency for Public Health Education Accreditation (APHEA).

According to the 2021 QS World University rankings, Abu Dhabi University ranked among the top 750 universities in the world and placed among the world’s top 150 universities under 50 years of age. ADU also earned a top 3 spot globally for international faculty and maintained its long-held position as part of the top 11 universities worldwide recognized for student body diversity.

