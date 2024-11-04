UAE, Abu Dhabi: On the sidelines of ADIPEC 2024, Abu Dhabi University (ADU) in partnership with Inovartic Investment and Sri Lanka Institute of Nanotechnology (SLINTEC) are proud to announce the launch of ADU’s first Graphene Center, a dedicated facility to enhancing research and innovation in graphene technology.

The inauguration ceremony meeting took place in the presence of His Excellency Udaya Indrarathna, the Ambassador of Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi, Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU and Saif Al Darmaki, Chairman and Co-Founder of Inovartic Investment. In addition to representatives from SLINTEC led by the CEO Tushara Vajera Perera. This initiative aims to promote scientific advancements and collaborations in nanotechnology, in various fields, including electronics, oil, medical, electric vehicle (EV) batteries, water, agriculture, paints, materials science and energy.

His Excellency Udaya Indrarathna, the Ambassador of Sri Lanka, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, “The establishment of the Abu Dhabi University Graphene Centre represents a significant step forward in scientific collaboration between Sri Lanka and the UAE. It opens up new avenues for research and development in nanotechnology, benefiting both nations.”

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “Graphene is one of the most understated materials in a society’s infrastructure, it can be found in many industries from energy to agriculture and construction. Through advancing research in graphene in collaboration with Inovartic and SLINTEC, we aim to uncover further uses of this unique material to advance the UAE’s industries in line with “Make it in the UAE” initiative. This collaboration not only strengthens our commitment to innovation but also positions Abu Dhabi as a leader in nanotechnology research and cement its position as a research and innovation hub.”

“Partnering with Abu Dhabi University to establish the Graphene Centre represents a significant milestone for Inovartic Investment,” said Saif Al Darmaki, Chairman and Co-Founder of Inovartic Investment. “We believe that this center will not only drive groundbreaking research but also create opportunities for sustainable technological advancements that can benefit both the UAE and the global community.”

“The launch of the Abu Dhabi University Graphene Centre is a remarkable development for nanotechnology research,” said Thushara Vajera Perera, CEO of SLINTEC. “We are thrilled to be part of this initiative and look forward to collaborating on innovative projects that will have a lasting impact on science and technology.”

The university’s Graphene Center is set to become a pivotal hub for researchers, industry professionals, and students, providing state-of-the-art facilities and resources. The center will also focus on pioneering research projects, innovative applications of graphene, and fostering international collaborations. The three-way collaboration emphasizes the importance of international partnerships in driving innovation.

ADU’s College of Engineering is participating in ADIPEC 2024 at the ADNEC Center Abu Dhabi, where visitors can explore the latest projects by students from the college presented at the university’s stand. The projects on display reflect innovations in key areas related to the conference including sustainability, energy consumption and innovative approaches in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics among many others.

Graphene is a material derived from graphite, consisting of pure carbon, one of the most important elements in nature, and can be found in everyday items such as pencil lead, biomedical devices and Wearable Technologies. Known for its toughness, flexibility and high resistance, graphene stands out as a remarkable material.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 172nd globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world’s best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

Parallelly, ADU ranks in 501 globally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges’ Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

About Inovartic Investment

Inovartic Investment is a prominent player in the field of technology investment, focusing on innovative solutions and partnerships that drive progress and sustainability in various industries.