Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has announced the launch of eight new academic programs approved by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), set to be available to students commencing Spring 2024-2025. These programs cater to diverse fields, equipping students with the advanced knowledge and skills required to excel in tomorrow’s market and become influential leaders.

The programs include a BA in International Relations, an MSc in Cybersecurity, a BSc in Artificial Intelligence, an MSc in Artificial Intelligence, an MSc in Financial Technology, an MSc in Strategic Digital Transformation, a PhD in Law and a Master of Law in Cyberlaw and Artificial Intelligence. These programs delve into essential disciplines such as machine learning, blockchain technology, ethical hacking, data privacy, digital governance and strategic innovation, reflecting the evolving demands of artificial intelligence, financial technology, cybersecurity and digital transformation. By blending rigorous theoretical knowledge with practical skills, graduates will be well equipped for high-demand job roles such as public affairs consultant, cybersecurity analyst, cyberlaw consultant, digital transformation manager and many more.

These eight programs represent ADU’s unwavering commitment to developing exceptional talent capable of driving the nation’s knowledge-based economy forward. Further exemplifying the university’s commitment to prioritizing graduates’ career readiness and supporting their pursuit of rewarding employment opportunities.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU said: “At ADU, our students lie at the core of all that we do. Our mission is to provide them with world-class programs that equip them with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in their chosen careers. By aligning our curriculum with industry needs, not only are we enhancing educational outcomes but also actively contributing to the UAE's vision of becoming a knowledge-based economy. These programs represent a strategic advancement in fostering innovation, leadership and excellence among our students, ultimately preparing them to tackle the challenges of tomorrow's dynamic job market. We are cultivating future leaders who will drive positive change and make a meaningful impact on society. Abu Dhabi University is confident that the launch of these eight new programs will significantly enhance our academic portfolio, positioning ADU as a leading institution for cutting-edge education that meets the evolving needs of the global workforce.”

Spanning the Colleges of Arts, Education and Social Sciences, Engineering, Business, and Law, these forward-thinking programs are designed to address the evolving demands of the UAE’s job market, empowering students with advanced capabilities to thrive in today’s technology-driven landscape. Programs such as these are designed to bridge the skills gap in critical sectors, ADU continues to invest in academic excellence through a dynamic learning environment that encourages students to achieve their aspirations. This expansion reflects the university’s dedication to offering transformative educational opportunities that lead to rewarding careers.

Catering to both fresh graduates and working professionals aiming to further expand their knowledge and professional excellence, ADU’s new offerings are set to foster homegrown talent and a new generation of experts in AI, cybersecurity, fintech and digital transformation.

To learn more about ADU’s new programs, please visit the university’s website: www.adu.ac.ae

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region's leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government's National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves around 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines, including arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, and offers a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191st globally, fourth in the UAE, and 172nd globally for research quality, and is among the top three universities in the UAE, holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University's Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University performs impressively in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came in 89th in the prestigious THE Asia Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

In addition, ADU ranks 501st globally and 12th regionally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Ranking and received a 5-star rating in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

