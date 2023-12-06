Keynote speakers and panellists from top Sovereign Wealth Funds such as ADIA and Mubadala and global organisations such as JP Morgan Chase, BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, European Central Bank, Barclays, Ninety One, Euroclear, General Atlantic, Offset8, Climate Alpha, HSBC and Tikehau drove discussions on meeting the capital gap through sustainable financing initiatives in the ‘Capital of Green Capital’



Top discussions at ADSFF were ‘Abu Dhabi - A Rising Capital of Climate Finance’, ‘The Evolving Investment Strategies of Sovereign Wealth Funds, with OPSWF’, ‘Financing the Transition - A Big Bank's Perspective’, ‘Financing the Greatest Innovation Challenge in History’ and ‘Making Emerging Market Projects Bankable’.



Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre in the UAE’s capital, successfully concluded the sixth edition of the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum (ADSFF) at COP28. Held on the Finance, Trade & Gender Equality thematic day of COP28 and as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), ADSFF’s agenda focussed on ‘Building Green Financial Centres of the Future,’ as the nation continues to host one of the most anticipated climate discussion forums this year.



The compelling discussions delved into evolving strategies of the world’s largest Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs) and their stakeholders, making emerging market projects more appealing to global capital markets, navigating the evolving regulatory landscape of green finance, and the banking sector's role in financing climate transitions. Additionally, topics included improving carbon market efficiency and preparing for financing the upcoming sixth wave of innovation applied to climate action technologies.



Global Head of Infrastructure from SWF giants - ADIA, Karim Mourad, shared insights into their sustainability strategies, emphasising their unique position to promote long-term value creation and sustainable market outcomes. A thought-provoking session highlighting Abu Dhabi as ‘The Rising Capital of Climate Finance’ at ADSFF, saw the newly appointed CEOs of the recently launched USD 30 billion fund, ALTÉRRA - H.E. Majid Al Suwaidi who also holds the position of Director General and Special Representative of COP28 and Mercedes Vela Monserrate – the CEO of the Global Climate Finance Centre (GCFC) take stage and deep-dive into their vision with the fund and the centre, respectively, as well as elaborate on how it will accelerate climate financing, globally.



Key international and regional speakers included H.R.H. Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud - CEO, KBW Ventures, Michael Mainelli - Lord Mayor of the City of London, Daniel Pinto President & COO, J.P. Morgan Chase, Laurent David - Deputy COO of BNP Paribas, Frank Elderson - Executive Board Member of European Central Bank, Daniel Hanna - Global Head of Sustainable Finance at Barclays, Gabriel Caillaux - Co-President of General Atlantic and Pierre Abadie - Head of Climate Finance, Tikehau Capital.



His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Development (ADDED) and ADGM said, "We are amidst critical times and critical times call for serious measures. Abu Dhabi has been at the forefront of delivering rapid progress and year-on-year ADSFF has served as the platform to align Abu Dhabi and ADGM’s exceptional growth with the sustainability goals of the nation. We are pleased that the discussions held today with prominent international and regional representatives and thought-leaders at ADSFF were not just discussions but a preview of our commitment as the UAE’s capital that will catalyse the transformation of UAE financial markets and institutions in a way that makes it the epicentre for global climate financing.”



His Excellency further said, “Aligning with these broader goals and considering Abu Dhabi’s immense growth, ADGM announced the launch of a pioneering Global Climate Finance Centre (GCFC), that will accelerate the development of climate finance frameworks and skills, and champion the best practices in the UAE and globally. Our cumulative efforts have made us ready to be powered towards a net-zero future, as we build the ‘Capital of Green Capital on the pillars of the Green Falcon Economy.”



Through the launch of the GCFC, Abu Dhabi and ADGM aim to address key barriers linked to financial frameworks that hinder investment flows, to help make climate finance available, affordable, and accessible as a COP28 legacy for action.



As COP28 kick-started with strategic discussions on 1st December 2023, ADGM parallelly announced becoming home to the newly launched catalytic climate vehicle ALTÉRRA established by Lunate the global alternative investment management company, the world’s largest private climate investment vehicle worth USD30 billion.



ADSFF is a goal-oriented and collective effort by the UAE’s financial sector to advance sustainable finance and investment of projects and initiatives that augment the country’s national climate goals and ambition towards a better and more sustainable future. The event witnessed approximately 600 attendees including speakers and participants attended the event this year, making it one of the key sustainability events held at COP28.



ADGM is the ‘Principal Climate Finance Partner’ at COP28 and is playing a pivotal role in shaping the global dialogue on climate finance and aligning international efforts towards climate action as it continues to host various discussions at the Connect Conference Centre (C3) during COP28.