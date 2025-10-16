Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC), in collaboration with TAMM, the digital platform under the Department of Government Enablement, has launched a new smart feature to enhance the “Nutri-Mark” initiative. The feature, available through the TAMM app, allows users to scan food product labels and instantly receive a nutritional classification ranging from Grade A (highest nutritional value) to Grade E (lowest).

Showcased by ADQCC during GITEX 2025, the Nutritional Label was developed in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre. It evaluates products based on their nutritional content, such as fats, sugars, fibres, proteins, and more, thus enabling consumers to make informed choices at a glance.

This advancement simplifies decision-making, making it faster and more knowledge-driven. It also demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s vision of leveraging digital solutions as a foundational pillar to enhance quality of life by empowering consumers with technology and trustworthy data.

Eng. Fahad Gharib Al Shamsi, Acting Secretary-General at ADQCC, said: “Our participation in GITEX 2025 and the launch of the new ‘Nutri-Mark’ feature underscore the Council’s commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of the community and to fostering a culture of nutritional awareness anchored in data and insight. Developed in partnership with TAMM and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, this initiative is a practical example of the integration between innovation and quality, aligned with Abu Dhabi’s vision to build a healthier and more sustainable society.”

H.E. Dr. Mohammed Al Askar, Director General of TAMM – Government Enablement Department, said:

“We are pleased to partner with the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council to integrate the “Nutri-Mark” into the TAMM application. This initiative reflects our vision of redefining the role of government in everyday life and adapting to the evolving needs of

the community. Through this collaboration, we reaffirm the Government Enablement Department’s commitment to unifying government services and efforts within a single, integrated platform powered by artificial intelligence and designed with people at its core

The initiative is built on three core pillars: health, by promoting nutritional awareness and supporting disease prevention; quality, by establishing accurate and transparent criteria for food classification; and technology, by providing consumers with intuitive digital tools that ensure easy access to essential information.

ADQCC’s participation in GITEX 2025 reinforces the message that modern technologies contribute to advancing quality of life, positioning Abu Dhabi as a regional beacon of innovation, sustainability, and well-being.

About Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC):

Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) is an Abu Dhabi government entity established in accordance with Local Law No. (3) of 2009 to raise the quality of Abu Dhabi’s exports and products traded locally. QCC consists of a council of regulators and industry with a mandate to ensure provision of quality infrastructure in line with global standards.

QCC’s functions are divided into six key areas: developing standards and specifications, capacity building of metrology systems, strengthening testing infrastructure, launching conformity schemes, protecting consumer interests and ensuring fair trade.

QCC’s key stakeholders include regulatory authorities, consumers, retailers and wholesalers, industry, conformity assessment bodies (CABs) and importers.

QCC supports regulators and government organizations through offering quality and conformity facilities, expertise and resources that allow them to implement products safety and compliance requirements and regulations. Additionally, QCC works towards promoting a culture of quality and protecting the interests of consumers. In doing this, QCC seeks to promote the Emirate’s competitiveness to become one of the world's most attractive regions for investments and human capital, and to support the competitiveness of national industries in world markets.