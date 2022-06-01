Abu Dhabi, UAE: Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, one of the leading higher education institutions in the UAE, collaborates with Abu Dhabi Media, the UAE's leading public service broadcaster and media company, to provide high-level internship opportunities for its students in the field of media.

The announcement of this collaboration came during an event that was held at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and was attended by His Excellency Mohamed Al Nuaimi, Director General of Executive Financial Affairs and member of the Board of Trustees at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi; Professor Silvia Serrano, Vice-Chancellor Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi; Haitham Al Kathiri, Acting Executive Director of Abu Dhabi TV Network; and representatives of the Abu Dhabi Media

During the event, students were informed about Abu Dhabi Media's various career opportunities within the media industry, as well as the possibility of acquiring important practical experience to qualify them for job recruitment in the future.

This promising cooperation aligns with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi's commitment to offering a supportive environment that facilitates career exploration, as well as equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and expertise necessary for entering the competitive world of professional careers.

Professor Silvia Serrano, Vice-Chancellor Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said: “Both Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Media share mutual commitment towards nurturing talents, empowering youth and developing their skills, know-how and competencies. I look forward to this collaboration yielding mutual fruitful outcomes, between Sorbonne university Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Media.”

Haitham AlKathiri, Acting Executive Director of Abu Dhabi TV Network, said: “Abu Dhabi Media continues to play a pivotal role in bolstering the national media sector by attracting skilled individuals and focusing on developing up-and-coming talents, all in order to build a promising new generation that supports the process of development and growth in all fields related to the media sector”.

“Our collaboration with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is based on our commitment to supporting students and young talents, as we view this as a national responsibility and a priority in the field of media. This cannot be realized without employing our media and production platforms, which are capable of adopting the best practices and work towards facing challenges to produce new ideas and distinguished productions that cater to the needs and taste of all our audience members. All of this comes in line with Abu Dhabi Media’s strategy for producing valuable, entertaining, and diverse content, and providing an innovative and creative work environment for all the talents that support these future directives,” he added.

