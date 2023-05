Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Sirius Aviation Capital Holdings Limited (“Sirius”), a global aircraft asset manager headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (“ADGM”), is pleased to announce that it has executed the lease extension of 2 x Airbus A320ceo aircraft on lease to Air New Zealand.

The aircraft, manufactured in 2011, forms part of a portfolio of aircraft owned by a joint venture between Sirius and EAVF II DAC (“a company owned by HPS Investment Partners LLC").

Rob Bermingham, SVP Commercial of Sirius commented on the transaction:

“We are very pleased to continue our valued partnership with Air New Zealand and support the airline in its growth. The extension will see both Airbus A320ceo remain in operation with Air New Zealand.”

About Sirius Aviation Capital

Sirius Aviation Capital Holdings Limited is a global aircraft lessor based in ADGM Abu Dhabi. Sirius deploys innovative strategies in the financing and acquisition of aircraft, offering investors attractive, risk-adjusted, stable, and transparent returns. Sirius primarily targets opportunities in mid-life short-haul aircraft.