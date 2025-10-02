Partnerships reinforce Abu Dhabi’s global standing and open fresh avenues for international cooperation

New York, USA – As part of the Abu Dhabi Economic Delegation’s visit to the US, the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed two cooperation agreements with the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Texas Business Association. These agreements aim to open new opportunities for Abu Dhabi’s business community, strengthen the UAE private sector’s presence in the US market, and support economic and investment partnerships in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s 2025–2028 roadmap.

This initiative reflects the Chamber’s role as a key link between the local business community and its international counterparts, while enhancing its efforts to empower family-owned businesses and SMEs to compete on the global stage. The US market, in particular, remains one of the UAE’s most important trade and investment partners.

North Carolina Chamber of Commerce

The first agreement was signed with the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce, a prominent institution supporting the business community in one of America’s economically most dynamic states. The agreement aims to promote joint investments, facilitate participation of Emirati and American businesses in exhibitions and economic forums, and support the exchange of information on investment climates and trade regulations in both countries.

It also includes collaboration in organising virtual events and reciprocal visits, along with the establishment of a registry of Emirati companies investing in North Carolina, forming a practical database to support joint investment opportunities. The agreement further outlines cooperation in technical and training expertise and comprehensive support for trade and economic delegations visiting both nations.

Texas Business Association

The second agreement was signed with the Texas Business Association, one of the most prominent private sector organisations in the state. The agreement aims to expand trade and industrial cooperation between the business communities of Abu Dhabi and Texas through the exchange of economic information, facilitation of corporate networking, and organisation of joint events and reciprocal visits.

It also promotes participation in specialised exhibitions and forums and drives innovation and entrepreneurship through knowledge-sharing and the adoption of advanced technologies. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to respecting intellectual property rights and maintaining the confidentiality of exchanged information.

Building a Competitive Economy

His Excellency Shames Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “These partnerships reflect the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s commitment to implementing its 2025–2028 roadmap, which prioritises empowering the private sector, fostering innovation, and supporting national companies in expanding their global presence. They also embody the wise leadership’s vision of building a competitive and sustainable economy as a strategic objective.”

He pointed out that these two agreements demonstrated the Chamber’s commitment to opening new horizons for the local business community and providing effective channels for international partnerships, in line with the leadership’s aspirations to establish a diversified, knowledge- and innovation-driven economy. “Our cooperation with the North Carolina Chamber and Texas Business Association will enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a global economic hub, while enabling our national companies to access new markets and contribute to building an innovative business ecosystem capable of meeting future demands,” he added.

Gary J. Salamido, President & CEO of North Carolina Chamber said: “We are pleased to announce the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with the Abu Dhabi Chamber. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to deepening economic ties and advancing innovation across key sectors of mutual strength.

By aligning the expertise and resources of both parties, this partnership will foster meaningful collaboration in areas such as energy, finance, life sciences, and artificial intelligence. Together, we will create opportunities that support sustainable growth, encourage knowledge exchange, and generate long-term value for both North Carolina and the United Arab Emirates.

This MoU is not only a testament to the strong relationship between our two communities, but also a forward-looking step toward shaping a more prosperous and resilient economic future.”

Glenn Hamer, President and CEO of the Texas Association of Business, said: “We are proud to initiate a strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Chamber to build upon our strong business relationship with the UAE and foster innovation across a variety of sectors where both Texans and Emiratis have demonstrated outstanding leadership. From energy to finance and life sciences to AI, there are many natural business partnerships in which Texas and Abu Dhabi can engage to help forge a more prosperous economic future for both our states.”