Dubai, UAE: Blocktrade secures a $10 million potential investment from ABO Digital as a strategic financing partner for its utility token BTEX.

Blocktrade is a pioneering gamified crypto trading platform that combines blockchain technology and gamification principles to provide a seamless and immersive trading experience for digital assets.

The financing commitment from ABO Digital brings added value to the gamified users on Blocktrade's platform, allowing them to explore exciting new product launches and enhanced features. The investment will fuel the development of cutting-edge technologies, providing users with a richer and more immersive experience within the gamified asset marketplace. Additionally, the financing commitment will enable Blocktrade to expand its user base, attract top-tier game developers, and foster strategic partnerships that will further elevate the platform's offerings.

‘‘Our partnership with ABO represents a paradigm shift in the digital asset industry. We take great pride in being at the forefront of innovation, not only in terms of product and strategy but also from an institutional financing perspective. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey,” said Blocktrade CEO Christian Niedermueller.

“We are excited to support Blocktrade in their mission to redefine the gamified asset marketplace following the launch of the BTEX token,” said Amine Nedjai, CEO of ABO Digital, “The financing commitment not only demonstrates our confidence in Blocktrade's vision and potential but also highlights our commitment to driving innovation in the digital asset space. By partnering with Blocktrade, we aim to empower users, provide them with new opportunities, and revolutionize the way they engage with and derive value from their gamified assets.”

-Ends-

About Blocktrade

Blocktrade is a state-of-the-art digital asset platform that enables the seamless buying and selling of cryptocurrencies with no trading fees. The platform offers a wide range of cryptocurrencies, a user-friendly interface, multiple payment options, saving plans, and exceptional customer support.

Established in 2018, Blocktrade has emerged as a leading player in the digital asset industry due to its unyielding commitment to security and regulatory compliance. The platform is fully transparent, with over 5,000 class-B shareholders, and regulated to EU standards. It is registered as a VASP with the Estonian, Italian, and Slovenian regulators and operates in full compliance with AML 5 guidelines.

About ABO Digital

ABO Digital is an investment firm providing alternative financing solutions to cryptocurrency projects around the world. As part of the Alpha Blue Ocean group, which has executed more than $2B in financing commitments for publicly listed companies across the globe since its inception in 2017, ABO Digital brings institutional-grade expertise and flexible financing solutions for blockchain developers worldwide.

For media inquires

Yousef Batter

Head of PR

White Label Strategy

Yousef.batter@whitelabelstrategy.io