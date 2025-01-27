Dubai, UAE: The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) is expanding its Nomu Al Ghurair Talaaqa program. Fully funded by AGF and delivered by Englease, the program has already effectively enhanced the communication skills of 1,000 participants, empowering them to pursue leadership roles and career growth. This next phase aims to further align with the UAE’s National Strategy for Higher Education 2030 by equipping Emirati youth with essential skills for a global economy.

Designed for Emiratis aged 18-35, the Nomu Al Ghurair Talaaqa program offers an intensive 8-week curriculum covering professional writing, effective communication, and presentation skills. Delivered through live online sessions led by expert educators, the program ensures flexible learning to accommodate participants’ personal and professional commitments.

Participants have spoken of the program’s impact. Hajer Alabdouli from Fujairah shared: "I’m excited to share my experience with the Talaaqa Program for this year’s annual report. Participating in the program was a truly rewarding journey for me. The online English sessions were not only informative but also very engaging. They allowed me to improve my skills in a supportive and interactive environment. What stood out to me the most was how practical and hands-on the sessions were, which immediately made everything we learned feel helpful. Beyond the technical skills, Talaaqa helped me discover a more profound sense of confidence and capability. The program’s collaborative approach created a sense of community where I felt motivated to step out of my comfort zone, engage actively, and take full advantage of the learning opportunities provided. These experiences have stayed with me and continue to inspire me personally and professionally. The support from the Talaaqa team was truly exceptional. Whether it was the guidance during sessions, the thoughtfully curated materials, or the encouragement to keep pushing myself, it all made a big difference. I always felt part of something bigger a program committed to creating a meaningful impact on everyone involved. I’m so grateful to the Al Ghurair Foundation and Talaaqa team for creating such a meaningful opportunity. It’s been an honor to be part of something making such a positive impact.” Mariam from Sharjah highlighted how it improved her ability to communicate clearly and present ideas professionally.

“Proficiency in Business English is essential for career success in today’s global economy,” said Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of AGF. “By expanding the Nomu Al Ghurair Talaaqa program with specialized General and Business English training, we are equipping Emirati youth with critical skills to lead and excel. This reflects our shared commitment with Dr. Faisal Alayyan’s visionary leadership at HCT to boost student employability and empower the UAE’s future workforce to contribute to the country’s economic growth.”

“The expansion of the program is a significant step in equipping Emirati youth with essential Business English skills for today’s global economy. By enrolling an additional 1,000 learners, we are empowering them to communicate effectively, lead confidently, and excel in professional settings. This partnership with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation showcases the transformative potential of collaboration in shaping the future workforce,” said Hasan Makansi, Chief Business Officer at Englease.

ABOUT TALAQAA:

The Talaaqa program is a transformative initiative dedicated to enhancing the Business English proficiency of young Emiratis, providing them with the tools to excel in communication and leadership within today’s global workforce. Fully funded by the Nomu Al Ghurair program and powered by Englease, Talaaqa combines expert-led training with practical applications to prepare participants for competitive professional environments. By fostering essential communication skills and leadership capabilities, Talaaqa aims to shape the next generation of Emirati leaders and professionals, empowering them to succeed on a global stage.

ABOUT AGF:

The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) is committed to empowering Emirati and Arab youth by providing access to quality upskilling and educational programs. Through various initiatives and partnerships, AGF aims to equip the next generation with the skills and knowledge needed to contribute to the region's development.

Nomu Al Ghurair Program: Named after the Arabic word for "growth," Nomu Al Ghurair Program is an AGF initiative focused on the upskilling and empowerment of youth throughout the Arab region. The program offers top-tier training opportunities, emphasizing market-relevant skills driven by UAE and regional priority sectors. Recently, the Nomu Al Ghurair Program has expanded

its reach to Jordan, Lebanon, and Tunisia, with plans to further extend into additional Arab countries—empowering the region’s youth to become drivers of economic and social progress.

