A high-level delegation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led by His Excellency Faisal F. Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning, will travel to Lisbon to represent the Kingdom at the sixth session of the Saudi-Portuguese Joint Committee to enhance economic, and trade cooperation between the two countries.

The session has a broad two-day agenda exploring key investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia, as well as recent achievements in bilateral cooperation.

HE Alibrahim will give the opening and closing remarks at the meeting, alongside his Portuguese counterpart HE António Costa Silva, Minister of Economy and Maritime Affairs. Additionally, HE Alibrahim will deliver the opening remarks at the Saudi-Portuguese Investment Forum, hold bilateral meetings with senior government officials and sign agreements aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Saudi delegation entities attending the Saudi-Portuguese Joint Committee include: the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Sport, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing, Ministry of Media, Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Ministry of Investment, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Tourism, Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Saudi Food and Drug Authority, Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, General Authority for Civil Aviation, Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships, Public Investment Fund, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, and Federation of Saudi Chambers.

Diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Portuguese Republic were formally established in 1980 with the opening of Portugal’s embassy in Saudi Arabia, while the Kingdom formed a diplomatic mission in Lisbon in 1995. A General Agreement on Cooperation between the two countries was signed in 2006.