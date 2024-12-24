Abu Dhabi, UAE: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), one of the UAE’s largest hospitals for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of the PureHealth group, has today announced the extra-ordinary delivery of five newborn babies – all from a quintuplet pregnancy.

Quintuplet pregnancy is extremely rare, with spontaneous occurrences happening in approximately 1 in 45 to 60 million pregnancies (Pediatrix). The successful delivery is a major breakthrough as such pregnancies can be fraught with numerous complications and risks to both the mother and the newborns.

Acknowledging the achievement, Dr. Abdulqader Almessabi, acting chief medical officer at SSMC, stated: “We have unique obstetrical and neonatology services at SSMC, capable of managing critical pregnancies through a comprehensive, interdisciplinary approach. We are proud to provide exceptional patient care and a highly skilled medical team dedicated to delivering swift and effective treatment for complex cases.”

Further highlighting SSMC’s exceptional maternal and neonatal healthcare capabilities, this groundbreaking accomplishment represents a significant milestone in neonatal medicine for the UAE – documented instance where all five babies, delivered at just 25 weeks of gestation, were successfully delivered and were discharged home in good health.

Dr Muhieddine Seoud, chair of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department at SSMC said: “High order pregnancies carry significant maternal risks and should only be cared for in a specialised tertiary obstetrical centre where all ancillary services are available. We take pride in having all the necessary expertise here to ensure the best possible outcomes for both mother and baby.”

The expectant mother’s patient journey with SSMC began when, at 22 weeks, she started to experience complications and respiratory distress stemming from her expanding abdomen. A total of 45 medical professionals, including nine neonatologists, four obstetricians, and 10 neonatal intensive care nursing staff, were involved in the delivery, which was performed as an emergency Caesarean section. Ultimately, the procedure proceeded without complications, owing to SSMC’s multispeciality expertise and organisational proficiency.

Birth at 25 weeks is classified as extremely premature and, as such, each of the quintuplets required immediate and intensive medical attention due to their exceptionally low birth weights, which ranged from 588 to 801 grams.

Receiving care in SSMC’s state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), all five babies required various lifesaving treatments, including advanced interventions in resuscitation, ventilation, and other critical medical procedures, all of which were provided through SSMC’s world-class facilities. Notably, one of the babies underwent surgeries for both eye and bowel complications, further demonstrating SSMC’s expertise in managing complex neonatal cases.

In preparation for the delivery, SSMC conducted weekly meetings and simulations to ensure everything proceeded seamlessly, with the result that the mother experienced no postpartum complications.

Reflecting on this major accomplishment for both the hospital and historic event for the UAE, Dr. Faisal Al Zidgali, neonatologist and chair of the neonatology division at SSMC, said: “While we frequently treat critical patients, managing a quintuplet pregnancy is extremely rare. The success of this ground-breaking delivery was made possible by the collaboration and preparation of our 45-person team, highlighting SSMC’s commitment to innovative, patient-centred care.”

Following the delivery, the mother was discharged after one week, while all five newborns were able to join her following a stay in the NICU. The family is currently receiving regular follow-up care at SSMC’s outpatient clinic, ensuring ongoing support provided by the hospital’s paediatric and related multidisciplinary team.

Statistics sourced from Pediatrix, “Second set of American all-girl quintuplets start heading home”, by Jennifer Gutierrez, 12 November 2020.

About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC)

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is one of the largest tertiary hospitals in the UAE offering the highest standards of medical expertise for the treatment of serious and complex conditions. Established in 2019, SSMC has 660 patient beds, 18 operating theatres, including a hybrid operating room and a 26-bed neonatal intensive care unit. Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 46 specialties, bringing advanced and trusted quality care closer to the UAE and the wider region.

For more information on Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City or to book an appointment, please visit: ssmc.ae.

