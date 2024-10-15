UAE: 7X signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Urbi, a leading geo-intelligence company, to leverage Urbi’s Geographic Information System (GIS) technology solutions for logistics enhancement. Under the agreement, which was signed during GITEX Global 2024, Urbi will provide 7X and its subsidiaries with technological support to enhance logistics operations.

The MoU, which was signed by Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of 7X and Alexander Sysoev, Chairman of Urbi, reflects the commitment of both entities to streamline delivery operations and create new prospects for technology-driven logistical solutions.

The agreement will explore integrating Urbi’s cutting-edge mapping and geospatial technologies into 7X’s operations, including EMX, Emirates Post and its other entities, as a foundational step towards a broader initiative. This includes the development of a comprehensive ‘Base Map’ enriched with detailed information about residential and business listings, as well as APIs for geocoding and reverse geocoding, enabling precise customer location for accurate deliveries. Additionally, route optimization based on URBI’s real-time data will enhance efficiency, reducing delivery times, and operational costs.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Urbi to enhance logistics operations. At 7X, we are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive progress and innovation in the logistics sector, more specifically in eCommerce. By integrating Urbi’s advanced GIS technology, we aim to improve efficiency and precision in our logistics operations, setting a new benchmark for customer experience in a rapidly evolving digital landscape”.

Commenting on the agreement Alexander Sysoev said, "We are excited to partner with 7X as this collaboration epitomizes the synergy between advanced geospatial technology and practical logistics solutions. By providing 7X with our state-of-the-art geospatial data, we are not just enhancing their operational capabilities but also setting a new standard for delivery efficiency in the region.”

GIS technologies are driving changes in the logistics sector and playing a significant role in streamlining delivery routes, reducing operational costs and enhancing service reliability. In line with this shift, 7X is leveraging advanced technologies and building strategic partnerships, like the one with Urbi, to meet evolving market demands.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com