Ruwais is a town located 240 kilometers west of Abu Dhabi city. It is home to the Ruwais Refinery, which is the largest oil refinery in the United Arab Emirates. The Ruwais-industrial and Housing Complex has been developed by ADNOC as a major contribution to the national economy and represents a series of multi-million-dollar investments by the company.

3W Networks in partnership with leading technology partners implemented a secured and reliable Video Surveillance System across 200 residential buildings to ensure the highest level of safety and security of its people, assets, and environment proactively. The buildings are secured with Access Control System and can be integrated with CCTV System and existing Fire Alarm System. This is Phase 1 of the ADNOC Ruwais City 100% Surveillance Project with 2,100 nos. of CCTV cameras and to be followed by five more phases to create the ADNOC Fully Integrated Smart City.

3W Networks scope of work includes engineering, project management, procurement, installation, testing, and commissioning.

