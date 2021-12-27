PHOTO
Dubai - Community Associations Institute Middle East (CAIME) Chapter, at its inaugural general assembly on December 7th, elected its first board through electronic voting. Waqar Hasan was elected President, Garry Murray as President Elect, Alan Rowlands as Treasurer, Freejo Francis as Secretary and Kanagaraj Gurusamy as Board member. Tom Skiba, CEO Community Association Institute (CAI), and Ursula Burgess, Past President and Member of the Board of Trustees of CAI flew in from United Sates to observe the elections and show support to the Middle East Chapter at this important milestone. The elected board will take over management of the chapter from 1st of January 2022.
“CAIME is a great platform for homeowner associations, owners ‘committees, and professionals to promote International Best Practices and work together to create safe, efficient and inclusive communities.” Waqar Hasan, CAIME President. “The new board is taking charge at a time when Community Management companies and homeowners are facing challenges, with rising costs, decreasing rents and pressure to reduce Service Charges.”
CAIME has gained tremendous popularity amongst Community Managers, Service Providers and Homeowners alike. Emaar Community Management, Deyaar Community Management, Itihad Community Management, Jumeirah Golf Estates and Kaizen Owners Association Management are amongst the Corporate Founding Members, and many other reputable industry leaders are in the process of becoming part of this great and only professional body that caters to all the stakeholders of Community Associations.
“I am grateful to the organising board; Samer Ganni, Dr Mahmoud El Burai, Krik Watilo, and especially Jeevan D’Mello who has been the driving force behind CAIME in reaching this important milestone” Garry Murray, President Elect CAIME.
Our aim is to promote the profession of community management through education, communication and collaboration with all stakeholders that have an interest in the successful management of freehold communities. As an international affiliate of the Community Association Institute (CAI), CAIME has access to the educational and practical resources available directly from the largest International Institute specialising in the subject.
To learn more about the first elected board of CAIME, membership, education, and networking events, visit www.caime.org
-Ends-
About Community Associations Institute Middle East:
Established in 2017 as a chapter of Community Associations Institute, a global non-profit organisation with over 40,000 members and 63 chapters worldwide. CAI provides information, education and resources to the homeowner volunteers who govern communities and the professionals who support them. CAIME is registered with Dubai Association Centre, the official registrar of Professional Associations in Dubai, under the patronage of Dubai Chamber of Commerce.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.