Dubai - Community Associations Institute Middle East (CAIME) Chapter, at its inaugural general assembly on December 7th, elected its first board through electronic voting. Waqar Hasan was elected President, Garry Murray as President Elect, Alan Rowlands as Treasurer, Freejo Francis as Secretary and Kanagaraj Gurusamy as Board member. Tom Skiba, CEO Community Association Institute (CAI), and Ursula Burgess, Past President and Member of the Board of Trustees of CAI flew in from United Sates to observe the elections and show support to the Middle East Chapter at this important milestone. The elected board will take over management of the chapter from 1st of January 2022.

“CAIME is a great platform for homeowner associations, owners ‘committees, and professionals to promote International Best Practices and work together to create safe, efficient and inclusive communities.” Waqar Hasan, CAIME President. “The new board is taking charge at a time when Community Management companies and homeowners are facing challenges, with rising costs, decreasing rents and pressure to reduce Service Charges.”

CAIME has gained tremendous popularity amongst Community Managers, Service Providers and Homeowners alike. Emaar Community Management, Deyaar Community Management, Itihad Community Management, Jumeirah Golf Estates and Kaizen Owners Association Management are amongst the Corporate Founding Members, and many other reputable industry leaders are in the process of becoming part of this great and only professional body that caters to all the stakeholders of Community Associations.

“I am grateful to the organising board; Samer Ganni, Dr Mahmoud El Burai, Krik Watilo, and especially Jeevan D’Mello who has been the driving force behind CAIME in reaching this important milestone” Garry Murray, President Elect CAIME.

Our aim is to promote the profession of community management through education, communication and collaboration with all stakeholders that have an interest in the successful management of freehold communities. As an international affiliate of the Community Association Institute (CAI), CAIME has access to the educational and practical resources available directly from the largest International Institute specialising in the subject.

To learn more about the first elected board of CAIME, membership, education, and networking events, visit www.caime.org

About Community Associations Institute Middle East:

Established in 2017 as a chapter of Community Associations Institute, a global non-profit organisation with over 40,000 members and 63 chapters worldwide. CAI provides information, education and resources to the homeowner volunteers who govern communities and the professionals who support them. CAIME is registered with Dubai Association Centre, the official registrar of Professional Associations in Dubai, under the patronage of Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

