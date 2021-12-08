Dubai, UAE,: Dubai Studio City, a leading regional platform for companies across broadcasting, media production, film, television, music and entertainment sectors, is partnering with the Ministry of Culture and Youth to host a one-day only acting workshop at the upcoming World Conference for Creative Economies (WCCE) today (8th December 2021).

Part of CineMENA, an initiative by Dubai Studio City in partnership with in5 Media to nurture homegrown creative talent and stimulate the production of locally sourced content, the session is open to the public with registration and takes place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 Dubai.

Actor, editor and Academy Award-nominated producer Leo Wong will teach students how to enhance artistic expression and embrace the leading tips and techniques cultivated by skilled actors. With a long-standing career in the entertainment industry, Wong holds a master’s in fine arts from the world-famous American Film Institute in Hollywood and is currently the Lecturer of Video Production at the Higher Colleges of Technology - Abu Dhabi Men's College.

Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Studio City, said: “Dubai and the UAE are hotbed for creative talent from the region and beyond, and it is our responsibility to provide an ecosystem that enables their growth and success. Our own business ecosystems – home to more than 34,000 professionals across Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City and Dubai Production City – demonstrate the calibre of technical and creative expertise available here.

“Platforms like CineMENA play an integral role in expanding opportunities for our talent to grow, learn, inspire and participate on a global scale, whether they are amateurs or seasoned professionals. It enriches the UAE’s creative economy with innovative content and enhances the global creative dialogue with diverse perspectives and skills. We are delighted that this year’s CineMENA workshop takes place on stages as global as WCCE and Expo 2020.”

CineMENA is dedicated to celebrating the art of content and fostering local and regional talent. Launched in 2019 by Dubai Studio City, the platform seeks to empower creative individuals to build their careers and compete internationally with expert-led workshops, networking opportunities and showcasing opportunities covering a variety of disciplines from filmmaking and screenwriting to pre- and post-production fields.

The acting workshop will take place on December 8 from 3pm to 4:40pm. For more information, please visit: https://www.wcce.ae/

WCCE is a forum where policymakers and industry players exchange ideas, resolve challenges and identify opportunities within the creative economy. This year’s edition will see thought leaders, aspiring creatives and innovators converge at EXPO 2020 Dubai from December 7 to 9 to support inclusive, responsible and human-centric content creation.

About Dubai Studio City

Dubai Studio City is a leading regional platform for companies across broadcasting, media production, film, television, music and entertainment sectors. Since its inception in 2005, it has grown into a community that nurtures filmmakers and producers by fostering creativity through world class production and post-production facilities.

Dubai Studio City, alongside Dubai Media City and Dubai Production City, forms a complete ecosystem that is home to 3,000 companies including StarzPlay, Dubai Media Incorporated, and Discovery Networks Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa — employing 34,000 professionals.

Its world-class infrastructure and advanced facilities have attracted major Hollywood and Bollywood productions, the latest of which was Jackie Chan movie Vanguard. Major blockbusters including Star Trek Beyond and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol have also been shot here.

