Dubai: Bosnia and Herzegovina at Expo 2020 Dubai celebrated its National Day on 18th December 2021 in the presence of dignitaries and VIPs from the country. The National Day event commenced with a welcome speech by His Excellency Hamad Ahmed Al Rahoumi, First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council, and featured engaging cultural folklores and artistic performances that portrayed unique historical and cultural heritage at the world’s greatest show.
For the celebration, the Bosnia and Herzegovina contributed to Expo 2020 Dubai with rich traditional music and dance performances representing the tradition of the country and offering a glimpse to visitors and people in the UAE. The event was attended by Denis Zvizdic, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH; Edin Forto, Prime Minister of Sarajevo Canton, Bosnia and Herzegovina; Adnan Delic, Minister of Economy of Sarajevo Canton, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The celebration featured special cultural folklore performers, including an act by KUD Baščaršija that combined different traditional dances from Bosniak, Croatian, and Serbian culture in period-appropriate costumes, such as Gluho Glamocko dance and Pjesma u tepsiji.
Divanhana, a Bosnian sevdah band performed traditional music from the Balkans. The band made use of different musical directions and arrangements focusing on sevdalinka, which is a traditional genre of folk music native to Bosnia and Herzegovina. The occasion was graced by musicians like Marija Sestic and Dino Sukalo.
About Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina are globally competitive in the production of a wide range of goods, including organic and inorganic compounds and pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, textiles, clothing and footwear, leather goods, food products, metal products, wood and paper products, as well as various household items. To find out more about investment opportunities, beautiful sights and inspirational people please visit - https://expo2020bih.ba/en/home/
